Derry’s Sean Cassidy, pictured in action against Sligo last week, will miss the visit of Meath. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 03

The Slaughtneil full-back has been ruled out after picking up a knee injury late in last week's emphatic victory over Sligo, a result that moved Derry top of the qualifying table on three points. Now the Oak Leafers are seeking to build on that display against a Meath team with a point to prove after suffering a surprise defeat in London.

"From our point of view it's now about consistency," explained Derry manager Johnny McGarvey, "It took a while to get that first win and now it's about putting those performances in every week.

"There's no other way of looking at it, a result for us would put in in a seriously good position but I think there'll be a few upsets before it's over. It's not going to be plain sailing for anybody as results have already shown. If you lose two matches then it's going to be very difficult. You are going to need results to go your way."

After a disappointing opening day draw with Tyrone, Derry produced their best display of the season against Sligo but McGarvey is expecting another tough test this weekend against the Royal County.

"There were raised eyebrows after we drew with Tyrone, but then Tyrone went and beat Mayo who were in the Christy Ring final last year and they had beaten Derry quite comfortably to qualify for that final," he added.

"It's not to say we will be underestimating any team, but having not played these sides before the competition started, and looking from the outside, I would have said Meath were favourites given they had form and momentum and had played at the higher level last year.

