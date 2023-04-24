Derry hurling boss McGarvey says 'more to come' after stunning Sligo victory

Derry’s Cormac O’Doherty shields the sliothar from Sligo’s Niall Kilcullen during the game in Owenbeg on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2317GS – 02

The emphatic 20 point victory was McGarvey's first as senior manager after coming into the post only days before the start of a National League campaign that ultimately ended in relegation from Division 2A. That drop appeared to confirm what the pre-season prophets of doom had predicted, nothing but struggle for a young panel minus 14 of the squad that had secured promotion only 12 months earlier.

What relegation didn't do though was adequately highlight the remarkable rebuilding job McGarvey and his management team has managed in a relatively short period of time, a rebuild that came within score difference of retaining that 2A status.

While a opening day Christy Ring draw with Tyrone wasn't the desired result, performances have continued on an upward trajectory with things ‘clicking’ in style when the Yeats County arrived in Owenbeg on Sunday and McGarvey couldn't have been happier for his hard working players.

"I'm over the moon, just the get that win," explained the Derry boss, "I'm here long enough now and I suppose the pressure was starting to build. We have been working very, very hard and not getting results and the longer it takes, the harder it gets but the boys were brilliant. We were really, really good from the very start.

"Your heart breaks for how hard the players work and they were not getting results. Their effort at training, everything they are asked to do is top notch and we have great leaders within the squad.

"We believe our standards are getting higher but we think we can get better than that (performance). We have a lot of more to give so bring it on,"

A Sligo team who opened their own Christy Ring campaign with victory over London simply had no answer to to power and accuracy of a Derry team who out scored their visitors by 3-12 to 0-07 in the second half, with Cormac O'Doherty helping himself to 1-12 and John Mullan another 1-05 from play.

"We were very disappointed in our shooting in the Tyrone match, especially in the first half," added McGarvey, "As I said last week, when the match went into the melting pot, fair play to Tyrone and a draw is a draw but we left serious, serious chances behind whereas today, we put them to bed.

"We probably gave Sligo the second goal there near the end of the first half to gave them a lifeline in the match. We were totally dominant from 10 minutes in.

"Look, John Mullan with 1-07 from play last week'; 1-05 from play today and then Cormac (O'Doherty), I think that's as good as he's played. He was so good all over the pitch, his work rate was superb; Darragh McGiligan's work rate was unreal, Ris Mac Somhairle - every one of them!

"You couldn't question anything. Maybe still a few chances were left out there and we probably gave them a goal and a couple of points in the first half so there are things to tighten up on because it’s going to be close with the way results have gone.

"We talked at half-time about making sure we won the match, not falling into the trap we fell into against Tyrone, but we feel score difference is going to be a factor come the end of this group."

It’s Meath up next at Owenbeg on Saturday with an injury for Sean Cassidy the only blot on an otherwise excellent afternoon's work for the Oak Leaf hurlers.

