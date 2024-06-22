Mickey Harte's Derry are through to the All Ireland quarter-finals after a penalty shoot-out victory over Mayo in Castlebar . Photo: George Sweeney

All Ireland Series, Preliminary Quarter-Final

Mayo 1-12, Derry 0-15 (Derry win 4-3 on pens)

It seems rumours of Derry's championship demise have been greatly exaggerated after Mickey Harte's team scored a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Mayo to qualify for the All Ireland quarter-finals.

A titanic tussle - Derry's first championship victory over Mayo in MacHale Park - saw last minute fightbacks from both teams as Chrissy McKaigue's 75th minute equaliser keeping Derry's season alive before Jordan Flynn played a similar role for Mayo in injury time of extra-time to take the tie to penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cillian and Diarmuid O'Connor and Conor Loftus all scored from the spot for Kevin McStay's team but Paul Towey struck a post and the otherwise excellent Ryan O'Donoghue saw his effort saved by Odhran Lynch. That meant - even after Ethan Dohery sent his effort wide - successful penalties from Shane McGuigan, Conor Glass and Ciaran McFaul left one to win it. Up stepped Conor Doherty. Mayo keeper Colm Reape got a hand to Doherty's shot but couldn't keep it out and Derry were in the last eight draw after a real show of character from a squad that had to dig deep to win the game on more than one occasion.

After McKaigue had popped up at full forward to score with the game last touch of regulation time, Brendan Rogers, Ethan Doherty (2) and Shane McGuigan had seemingly put Derry in the boxseat in extra-time before Mayo fought back with Flynn (2), Paul Towey and Conor Loftus ensuring the teams could only be separated via penalties.

It was an epic encounter but Derry now have only six days to recover before their last eight date. Harte's team however can take huge confidence from a vastly improved display that built on the positivity of last week's victory over Westmeath.

With Gareth McKinless and Conor Doherty reinstated to the Oak Leaf starting line-up at the expense of Donncha Gilmore and Eunan Mulholland, the league champions got off to a encouraging start in a Lachlan Murray inspired opening half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The All Ireland minor winning forward hit four points, two of them sublime efforts from distance, as Harte's men bossed an opening half after which they deservedly led by three at 0-6 to 0-4. With Glass and McFaul patrolling the edge of the scoring zone, Derry had a more secure feel than in the earlier championship defeats to Donegal, Galway and Mayo.

Murray got his team off to the perfect start on eight minutes with a mark and Derry took great confidence from those opening minutes. Sam Callinan equalised with what would prove Mayo’s only score from play in the first half on 11 minutes as Mayo got precious little out of a disciplined Derry backline.

A Shane McGuigan free edged Derry back in front before Murray showed his pedigree once more with another lovely score before, after Tommy Conroy was fouled, Ryan O'Donoghue tapped the free. It was first score in 13 minutes for Mayo who, despite Derry's dominance, trailed by only one at 0-3 to 0-2 with 21 minutes gone and it could have been better as Stephen Coen came within inches of the game's opening goal.

The chance came from a slip by Lynch after Jack Coyne's pointed effort dropped short. The Derry No. 1 couldn't gather and Coen was on it in an instant but Eoin McEvoy did superbly to get just enough pressure on the midfielder whose toe poked effort dribbled inches the wrong side of the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another Murray wonder point was followed by the Desertmartin player then turning on the afterburners to go past Conroy and fist his second point in two minutes from the opposite side of the field. McGuigan's second free of the half had Derry 0-6 to 0-2 ahead five minutes before half-time and while an off the ball foul on Aidan O'Shea by Rogers allowed O'Donghue to reduce the deficit, the home side had plenty of work to do at the break.

McStay's reaction was to introduce Conor Loftus in place of Eoghan McLaughlin and within two minutes a Conroy mark was the signal for a much more intense Mayo display. Two minutes later Conroy was at it again, firing over his second point in two minutes as Mayo took advantage of a second turnover inside the opening four minutes of the half to bring Derry's advantage back to 0-6 to 0-5.

Seconds later the lead was gone as O'Shea held off both Glass and Doherty to raise the decibel levels inside MacHale Park and when McEvoy was turned over and penalised, O'Donoghue's third free put Mayo in front for the first time in the game with 44 minutes gone.

Derry were reeling but Rogers showed what a leader he is, stepping inside on to his right foot to bring Derry level before Gareth McKinless capped a great Oak Leaf response by shooting Derry back in front at 0-8 to 0-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then came Mayo’s momentum swinging penalty on 48 minutes; an extremely harsh call on the visitors as Conroy blasted his shot against Gareth McKinless' hamstring after which Odhran Lynch was booked. Amid all the confusion, Ryan O'Donoghue kept his cool to slot home a lovely penalty.

Murray's fifth point of a brilliant display showed Derry weren't going to go quietly but they were indebted to Lynch for an excellent full length save from Matty Ruane, albeit it came at the cost of O'Donoghue's first from play as he shot the rebound over his shoulder.

That kept the Mayo lead at 1-08 to 0-09 but Shane McGuigan's first from play on 67 minutes ensured a grandstand finale which saw Glass' 75th minute effort strike the post and McKaigue appear from nowhere to fist over the equaliser. And so it was to extra-time, penalties and the reignition of Derry's championship challenge!

Mayo scorers: Sam Callinan (0-1), Ran O'Donoghue (1-4, 3f, 1pen), Tommy Conroy (0-2, 1m), Aidan O'Shea (0-1), Jordan Flynn (0-2), Paul Towey (0-1), Conor Loftus (0-1),

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derry scorers: Lachlan Murray (0-5, 1m), Shane McGuigan (0-4, 2f), Brendan Rogers (0-2), Gareth McKinless (0-1), Chrissy McKaigue (0-1), Ethan Doherty (0-2),

Mayo: Colm Reape, Jack Coyne, David McBrien, Donnacha McHugh, Rory Brickenden, Sam Callinan, Eoghan McLaughlin, Stephen Coen, Matthew Ruane, Tommy Conroy, Darren McHale, Jordan Flynn, Aidan O'Shea, Jack Carney, Ryan O'Donoghue. (Subs) Conor Loftus for E McLaughin, HT; Diarmuid O'Connor for D McHale, 53mins; Enda Hession for J Coyne, 57mins; Cillian O'Connor for M Ruane, 67mins; Bob Tuohy for A O'Shea, 71mins; Michael Plunkett for S Callinan, 86mins.

Derry: Odhran Lynch, Conor McCluskey, Christopher McKaigue, Diarmuid Baker, Ciaran McFaul, Eoin McEvoy, Conor Doherty, Conor Glass, Brendan Rogers, Ethan Doherty, Emmett Bradley, Paul Cassidy, Gareth McKinless, Shane McGuigan, Lachlan Murray. (Subs) Eunan Mulholland for E Bradley, 43mins; Donncha Gilmore for C Doherty, 66mins; Cormac Murphy for P Cassidy, 66mins; Niall Toner for L Murray, 71mins; Ruairi Forbes for D Baker, 71mins; Conor Doherty for D Barker, 82mins.