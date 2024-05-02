Derry's Ruairi Forbes gets away from Tyrone's Callum Daly during Wednesday's Ulster U20 Football final in Armagh. (Photo: John Merry)

McGrath's team gave up a four point lead in the second half of extra-time in a final of very fine margins, before watching Tyrone keeper Conor McAneny save penalties from Niall O'Donnell, Johnny McGuckian and Patrick McGurk to secure the Red Hands a 3-1 victory on spot-kicks.

It was a difficult one to take for the young Oak Leafers but afterwards McGrath was in no doubt the Derry players had the character and resolve to bounce back from the disappointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"In Derry, as a county, we've been on the good side of penalties before and sometimes you just have to take the rough with the smooth," reflected the Steelstown club man, "How it got to penalties, I don't know. We had the game won two or three times, but credit to Tyrone, they didn't lie down at any stage and found a way back on each occasion.

Derry Under 20 manager Hugh McGrath. Photo: George Sweeney

"I'm immensely proud of the group. To think that there's only three or four of them who are not going to be in that group next year is incredible. The courage, the determination and the sheer talent of the whole squad is remarkable. Starting the game without James Murray was a massive thing, he's been our best player through the whole campaign, but other guys stood up.

"Ronan Walls came in and played really well, Fionn (McEldowney) and 'Smallsy' (Rory Smalls), the twin towers at the back who were excellent, but right throughout the team you've got to hold your hand up and say you're proud of everything they've done. They couldn't get the job finished tonight, but there's no doubt that that group will be back at some stage.

"Honestly, there was no doubting the character of the group beforehand anyway. There's no doubt the personalities that are within that changing room will react in a positive way and we'll see plenty of those guys come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our big thing was we want to bring as many of these lads through as possible; if there's an Ulster title in there as well, so be it. It would have been nice to finish with the Ulster title. We haven't got that, but I think we have got a serious group of footballers that can hopefully deliver something at this grade next year and in the future for Derry to supplement the good work that's been done at senior level."

The result means Derry's 2018 victory over Armagh remains the county's sole title in more than 20 years at the U20/21 age category. However McGrath stressed that while championship titles are an obvious target, the ultimate goal is producing high level county senior players.

"As a county, we'd like to think that our development plan for our underage teams has been good," he added, "Through football and hurling this year, we've been in Ulster finals, through all the grades. The minors were in the league final as well and hopefully in the championship they can get there too.

"It's that next step and you're right, it's the strength and condition as the first thing. But it's about looking after them in absolutely every facet of their development, whether it be coaching, video analysis with Ben McGuckin - who's one of the best about. Whether it's nutrition, whether it's getting them in the right shape and the right frame of mind to play senior football for Derry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'll provide them with all the tools, there's no doubt about that. We've got great backing from our County Board and that will continue. We'll work with the clubs when they go back, we'll make sure every lad that goes back is looked after properly, they're fit and well, and they can go and try forward in the club leagues.