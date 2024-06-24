Derry captain Brian Mullan and his Cavan counterpart prior to throw-in at Watty Graham Park.

​​Derry . . . . . . . . . 0-13Cavan . . . . . . . . .1-07Derry Masters got back to winning ways at Glen on Saturday afternoon, defeating a very competitive Cavan outfit by three points in Watty Graham Park.

Free-taker Eunan Murphy top scored for the Oak Leafers with four points, with Raymond Wilkinson hitting three. Rory O’Reilly and Gerard O’Kane also accounted for two scores apiece as the home side withstood a late Breffni fight back to claim the victory.

Played in bright sunny, lung bursting conditions and on an immaculately coiffured pitch, the visitors opened the scoring before a Murphy free pulled Derry level in the eighth minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rory O’Reilly handed Derry the lead when he tapped over a point after a Wilkinson effort hit the post. Cavan scored next to bring parity on the Watty’s scoreboard at 0-2 each.

Gerard O'Kane who hit two points for Derry in their win over Cavan.

The Oak Leafers then enjoyed their best period of the first half, with the return of Eugene ‘Cookie’ Scullion handing the home side a solid anchor at midfield. A lovely Derry move the length of the pitch involving Brian Mullan, Jimmy O’Connor and Paul Cartin culminated in a second Murphy point. Banagher legend Cartin’s first outing of the season added a welcome ballast and thrust to Derry’s middle third.

Dungiven man Murphy’s third point of the half was followed by a Raymond Wilkinson effort from distance which stretched Derry’s lead to 0-5 to 0-2. Ciaran ‘Banty’ Mullan, making his first start of the season, impressed mightily through the contest. The Drumsurn man brings the full array of attacking skills – great feet, quick hands and vision. And a side step that bamboozles most defenders.

‘Cookie’ Scullion’ plucked a high ball from the skies that looked for all the world to be a Cavan point, while Aidy Deery and Philly Mooney excelled once again quieting the Breffni’s two dangermen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cavan fought back to reduce their deficit to 0-5 to 0-4 after 20 minutes but as the sands of the first half receded into half time, two late points proved crucial to Derry’s 0-7 to 0-4 half-time lead. A Gerard O’Kane run resulted in another Murphy free. The former county star has quickly found top gear in the Masters game, finding time to pose for photographs and sign autographs with most of the Cavan squad before, during and after the game.

Aidy Deery who was outstanding for Derry on Saturday afternoon.

Ciaran McIvor and Banty Mullan provided the key spadework for a second Wilkinson score that left the home side three points up at the break.

A Marty McGuinness free extended that lead to four shortly after the turnaround before another beautiful sweeping move involving Mullan, McIvor and Darren Conway handed ‘Crook’ his third point before a tasty ‘show and go’ from ‘Banty’ Mullan brought his first point for Derry at Masters level.

Sloppy at times and wasteful in the final third, the home side still assumed control of proceedings and were awarded a 45th minute penalty when Wilkinson was upended in the box. Unfortunately the Ballinderry wizard saw his well struck spot kick wonderfully saved by the Cavan ‘keeper. Despite the miss, a lovely outside of the boot effort from Gerard O’Kane left the home side well in charge at 0-11 to 0-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again Cavan battled back, however. The visitors hit three of the next four scores including the game’s only goal with five minutes to go. It all added up to a precarious two point lead, with Derry 0-11 to 1-6 up as the game entered the closing straight.

Derry Masters return to winning ways against Cavan on Saturday.

The Oakleaf County would have the last say. An outstanding piece of high fielding from ‘Papa’ resulted in a second Rory O’Reilly score with O’Connor heavily involved in Derry’s final point courtesy of O’Kane.

Derry scorers: Eunan Murphy 0-4 (3f), Raymond Wilkinson 0-3 (1f), Rory O’Reilly 0-2, Gerard O’Kane 0-2, Ciaran Mullan 0-1, Marty McGuiness 0-1 (1f).