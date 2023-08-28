The Derry Masters team which defeated Cork to make the All Ireland Intermediate final.

Talisman Paddy Bradley top scored with seven points but in truth this was one hell of a ‘team’ performance from the Oakleaf men. Despite missing injured key men in Paul McFlynn and Paul Cartin, Derry made the long run to Mayo boasting their strongest squad of the season, and the final scoreboard backed that potency up.

Derry, playing against the breeze, ran in 0-8 to 0-4 up at the break. Frees from Eunan Murphy, with the right, and Paddy Bradley, with the left, getting the Oakleafers up and running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cork returned fire to level at two apiece, before an outside of the boot clinker from Tommy Niblock, and a second Bradley point doubled Derry’s lead.

Bradley’s third had his side 0-5 to 0-4 ahead after the first quarter as the midfield battle began bubbling up nicely. Ciaran McIvor, as usual, and Kevin McGuckin, took a firm grip of affairs with Eugene ‘Cookie’ Scullion tackling like a demon, and him literally just off the red eye flight from New York.

Seamie O’Kane, usually Derry’s strong immovable presence at centre full forward, caught the eye with a number of uncharacteristic runs forward as Derry finished the first half with real aplomb.

Glack’s Jimmy O’Connor began hurting the opposition with his hi-octane running. Tommy Niblock landed his second of the half, and Bradley nailed another free. Best of all, though, was a lovely curling effort from Pauric Scullion which handed his side a four point half-time lead. McIvor and the ubiquitous Brian Mullan produced the spadework for the Bellaghy man’s fine score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the contest threw-in for the second half, Derry picked a pretty opportune time to produce their best half of football of the season. Despite the loss of their central driveshaft Ciaran McIvor, the Oakleaf men all but tore Cork a new rear-end. Conor Doonan led an obdurate defensive rearguard, with stout help from the ever dependable Adrian Deery.

Elsewhere Brian ‘Tiddles’ Mullan knitted defence and attack, keeping possession and generally running the show. Star man Bradley opened the second half scoring with a right footed effort, before converting another free after attracting plenty of over-zealous Cork tackling.

The Rebels scored their first, and last, point of the half soon after before Derry hit seven consecutive points and cruised into the final. Crucial impact players Joe Gray and Darren Conway did most of the heavy lifting in the build up to Bradley’s seventh of the day which provided the prelude to a delightful wee dink over the bar from captain O’Connor.

The travelling Glack Ultras roared their approval from the main stand, when they weren’t annoying the spectating Joe Brolly for selfies. Shane McFlynn’s point stretched Derry’s lead to 0-12 to 0-5 as we rounded the final bend. The Loup man quickly added a second point before Darren Conway helped himself to a rapid fire brace.

Kevin McGuckin, excellent all day, completed the scoring to see Derry through to the All-Ireland Intermediate Final in their first season back in Masters Football.