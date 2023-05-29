Sunday’s drama secured a fourth Oak Leaf championship victory in nine years with Conall Higgins' winning spot-kick meaning McErlain has now led Derry to three Fr. Murray Cups, though none as thrilling as the breathtaking 1-15 to 3-09 shoot-out in the Armagh sun.

"It does say something special about these boys," admitted a delighted Derry boss, "You can't talk about it, you can't put it on a board or show it in a video; these are minor players and they have come together, a brilliant group of lads who do the work that's needed. There's never any questions asked, it's a brilliant step in their development. It's class."

Derry should have had the title wrapped up in normal time but were pinned back by a Monaghan team that had already defeated Tyrone by penalties in the semi-final.

The Derry minor players celebrate in Armagh on Sunday evening.

"It has been an absolute roller coaster of a day, " added McErlain, "We were frustrated we didn't kill it off in normal time with the chances we had. We were disappointed to concede goals; we hadn't conceded any throughout the whole championship. With the energy in the game, the boys lost the players they were tracking and we lost the plus one, which would normally keep the house right.

"Thankfully we showed the composure to come through at the end. It was brilliant character, a real test of character for the boys. They were sporting and kept their manners throughout. That was good from our side."

The magnanimous Derry manager, who also led the county to victories in 2015 and 2017, admitted it was a different feeling to claim the trophy via a penalty shoot-out, just as the senior team had against Armagh earlier this month.

"it's just the crescendo, the pressure, the whole thing that goes with it. It's unique and it is probably not ideal in Gaelic Football really, but it is what it is. When both teams had got to the end there, there were no losers from that point of view. No one can say they lost the game really but at the end of the day we are Ulster champions and that's what the record will show."

Both finalists will go forward to the All Ireland minor Series with Derry set to meet Connacht runners-up, Galway in two weeks' time.