Derry minor captain James Sargent with the Ulster Minor Championship trophy.

Ulster Minor Football Championship FinalDerry v Armagh(Sunday, Healy Park, 1pm)

Manager Damien McErlain says Derry's EIGHTH Ulster Minor final appearance in 10 years is testament to the quality of underage work going on throughout the Oak Leaf county, but admits it counts for nothing in Sunday's 2024 decider against Armagh in Healy Park (1pm).

The Magherafelt's man record in charge of the Oak Leaf minors is remarkable with provincial finals in each of his five seasons in charge, winning the 2015, 2017 and 2023 titles. McErlain has also guided Derry to two All Ireland final appearances, losing to a David Clifford inspired Kerry in 2017 before lifting last season's crown with victory over Monaghan in the Athletic Grounds.

It's a run which has other counties eyes casting an envious eye toward Owenbeg but McErlain was quick to stress that he's the beneficiary of so much unseen work being carried out in clubs and schools across Derry.

"Eight finals in 10 shows the work going on at Owenbeg, but also the work going on in clubs and schools across Derry," he explained, "Obviously I wasn't involved in them all but it is momentum for the county.

"I suppose as we've seen with other teams and counties down the years that one minor team is not going to do it for you any more. Look at Tyrone and their U20s, they're on a similar run nearly alongside that and have won two All Ireland U20s in three years which is a great feat. That sort of record simply means there is talent continually coming through.

"Look at our schools; the Convent (St. Mary's, Magherafelt) and St. Pat's were in the first year final. St. Pat's won it and they won the Dalton as well so there's more talent coming still and it's a combination of all those factors like the work going on in clubs that helps keep the standards high."

The Derry conveyor belt has proved as fruitful as ever this season but it's little surprise given 10 of last season's All Ireland winning squad were eligible against this year, a fact which McErlain believes helps maintain the high standards set.

"There's no doubt it lifts standards and belief in terms of what can be achieved," agreed the Derry manager, "But at the same time you do get waves and cycles in minor football. There'll come a time again when Derry is not in the final and that's just football.

"The last decade or so also shows the quality of the work going on in clubs and in schools around the county and it's interesting to note that something like nine of our starting team don't play in the Minor 'A' league. They are playing in the 'B' league and spread across different clubs which says everything about the standards. Now those clubs are still top clubs - the likes of Ballinderry, Newbridge, Loup and Banagher - but it shows clubs are pushing each other on too which help the county."

Armagh Progress

Derry go into Sunday's final as favourites having scored a 2-18 to 0-07 victory over the Orchard County in the group stages of the championship at Owenbeg. However, since that result Aidan O'Rourke's team have gone to to defeat both Monaghan and Donegal en route to the final and McErlain is expecting a very different Armagh this weekend.

"That's the noise you''ll hear out and about," agree McErlain of the favourites' tag, "But I think the boys have seen enough themselves in Armagh performances against other teams to know it doesn't work like that. Remember Armagh were 1-10 to 0-3 points up against Tyrone at half-time in their match so the players are aware that if they are not on it, that's the capability Armagh bring.

"They know Armagh will be no soft touch. That last day we tapped on probably a good eight points when the game was already done. The game was 0-3 apiece after 20 minutes so and we won't be reading anything into that game."

The Derry manager knows from experience how a team can improve across a championship run. Last season, having defeated Monaghan 1-14 to 0-06 in the group stages, the two counties were paired again once more in the final - just like Derry and Armagh this season - with penalties required to secure Derry a memorable Ulster victory following a thrilling 1-15 to 3-09 extra time decider.

"This will be a very different Armagh from the one we faced in the group. They will have learned loads from that match, from their own performance and of course now being able to focus on us again.

"We were in a similar situation last year, maybe not just as big a win but we beat Monaghan really well in the group stages at Owenbeg and then by the time it came to the Ulster Final it was a real full blown championship game. So we are well aware of the difference.

"Armagh will have taken great encouragement from winning two knock-out games aginst two of the stronger counties in Ulster and getting momentum from that. They will be believing that they can cause a surprise.