Predictions that this would be a close contest were blown out of the water when a hugely impressive Derry team proved far too good for the visitors Armagh at Owenbeg on Saturday.

Armagh scored three points in the first eight minutes, Derry hit two in return, but it was to be another 28 minutes before Aidan O’Rourke’s side raised another flag. Armagh simply had no answer to a Derry team that played some stunning football en route to an eighth straight victory this season. The added bonus is that they will have a home semi final in two weeks time.

Donegal also made the semi-finals, topping their group ahead of Tyrone which means the quarter-final pairings are Tyrone v Cavan and Armagh v Monaghan. Derry will now meet the winner from one of these pairings at Owenbeg on Saturday week.

"We were minus Padraig O’Kane and Turlough McHugh today through injury but it gave the chance to get two more men in,” explained Oak Leaf manager Damian McErlean, “Our work rate was serious and once we worked out their kick out and tidied a few things up we were on our way.

"We did kick a few bad wides in the first half through shooting from poor positions but we got that sorted out. This win gives us home advantage for the semi final which is good”

Armagh, managed by the experienced Aidan O’Rourke, were set up defensively but it took just 10 minutes for Derry to tear up their plans which had worked for a short period. Playing remarkably controlled football Derry used possession well to get in behind the Armagh cover. Once they had found the key the battling Armagh team was reduced to route one football.

High balls into the Derry goal area usually ended in the hands of impressive keeper McCloy, full back Canavan or brilliant captain, James Sargent. Without McHugh and O’Kane, this would be a set back to most teams but the strength of McErlain’s panel was underlined by excellent replacements Caomhan

McNally and Cathoir McBride. Indeed had there been a player of the match McNally would have been a leading contender.

Referee Michael Moore showed he would not stand for any nonsense when he yellow carded Armagh wing back Ross Marsden for a neck high challenge on Dylan Rocks in the opening minute. Ger Dillon, from a difficult angle giving Derry the lead.

Armagh were looking dangerous on the break and when their best player, Diarmuid O’Rourke, set up his captain Shea Loughran for a successful mark it looked as if their counter attacking game would bear fruit. They nosed in front with a point from midfielder O’Callaghan but Eamon Young quickly squared matters with a fisted effort.

On eight minutes O’Callaghan set up O’Rourke for the lead point and that was the end a of serious Armagh challenge as Derry, using the wings, well levelled matters through Luke Grant.

Then after a spate of wides they hit the front from a Young free. Young and Dillon were playing some quite brilliant football in the half forward line and it was the latter who made the score 0-5 to 0-3 on 20 minutes. A fine solo point from Rocks and a 31st minute Dillon free left the holders looking comfortable with a 0-7 to 0-3 half time lead.

Three more points in the first six minutes after the restart more or less ended the game as a contest, Sargent, Rocks and Young (f) hammering in the nails.

The onslaught continued with Dillon taking a Young pass on the run for a 0-11 to 0-3 lead before, 28 minutes after their last score, Shea Loughran got the Orchard’s fourth point.

Full forward Ruairi Biggs restored the young Oaks eight point lead at the end of a slick move and then, with 41 minutes on the clock, Eamon Young produced a goal to remember. Armagh were pushing forward when the Newbridge player disposed James McCooe. Chipping the ball into his hands on the run, took off at speed, leaving everyone in his wake from inside his own half before calmly slotting the ball past keeper Seamus McBennett. A score of brilliance!

Armagh were looking laboured as Derry continued to move fluently, even with the introduction of subs. O’Rourke landed a huge free for the Orchard boys but with 12 minutes remaining Derry had both feet in the semi final. Captain Sargent pinged over a ’45 leaving the score 1-14 to 0-5 and it was just about to get worse for the Armagh. With their defence all over the place Dillon took a Biggs pass and danced through the feeble cover and plant the ball low to the net.

A Jack Loughran point and another from midfielder Daithi O’Callaghan made little difference as in between a Sergeant point had the spectators drifting away but Derry had no intention of resting on their laurels. In the two minutes of added time Biggs hit his second point while the effervescent McNally got his deserved score.

Both teams went into this game having just conceded an average of seven points. Derry kept their average going!

Derry: Jack McCloy, Caomhan McNally(0-1), Ronan Canavan, Rian Collins, Luke Grant(0-1), Cathal O’Mianain, Dara McGuckin, James sergeant(0-3,1’45), Cathair McBride (0-1), Eamon Young (1-3,2f), Ger Dillon(1-5,2f), Caoimhin Hargan, Chris McCullagh, Ruairi Biggs(0-2), Dylan Rocks(0-2). (Subs) Kevin Barry Mullan for D Rocks, Padraig Haran for D McGuckin, Codi Rocks for C Hargan and Gabhan McIvor for D Rocks.

Armagh: James McBennett, Aodhan McGrane, Gavin O’Rourke, Conal Wilson, Ross Marsden, Sean Woods, Diarmaid O’Rourke 0-2 (1f), Jack Loughran 0-1, Daithi O’Callaghan 0-1, Aaron Garvey, James McCooe, Oisin Gribben, Fionn O Tuathail, Eoin Duffy, Shea Loughran 0-2 (2f). (Subs) Fergus Toale for R. Marsden, Caomh Agnew for O. Gribben, Keelan McEntee for A. McGrane, Conor Dunne for A. Garvey, Lewis Bellew for C. Agnew