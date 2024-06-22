Derry captain James Sargent was superb as Damian McErlain's team defeated Kerry to make a second successive All Ireland minor final. Photo: George Sweeney

Electric Ireland All Ireland Minor Football Championship semi-final

Derry 1-13, Kerry 1-12

Derry qualified for a second successive All Ireland Minor Football Championship final thanks a James Sargent inspired victory over Kerry in a titanic battle in Cusack Park, Mullingar on Saturday.

After victories over Tyrone, Armagh and Dublin to reach the last four, Damien McErlain's team once again proved their character and quality in a game in which every player in an Oak shirt did his county proud. Luke Grant was a hard running outlet and continued to enhance his glowing reputation while talismanic duo Eamon Young and Ger Dillon came to the fore when the game was in the mix with six second half points. But to get over the line, it was Derry's unsung heroes who made all the difference.

Full-back Ronan Canavan was superb, holding Ronan Carroll scoreless and standing tall when Kerry turned the screw while midfielder Cathair McBride got through a trojan amount of work, including one match defining block on Kerry sub Cian Mac Gearailt seconds after Sargent had shot Derry into a match winning two point lead with three minutes left.

Turlough McHugh was assigned the task of shadowing Kerry dangerman Ben Murphy and Murphy's lack of impact spoke volumes about McHugh's selfless job for his team. Derry’s bench too proved its worth with two point Cody Rocks and Caoimhan McNally making decisive contributions.

You'd be hard pressed to find a Derry player earning less than eight out of 10 but Sargent played a real captain's role, his 50m free on 57 minutes eventually proving the difference between two evenly matched sides. His late injury time catch from the final kick-out, which brought a black card for Kerry's Ruadhan Donovan who had to drag him down, illustrated his dominance.

But part of the reason it was so tight was Kerry keeper Kacper Robak whose string of superb saves ensured his team remained in the game at times when Derry threatened to open them up. Sargent twice, Ruairi Biggs twice and Dylan Rocks were all denied by a remarkable goalkeeping display.

Indeed the Oak Leafers should have had the ball in the net inside the opening 90 seconds, McHugh's pass sending Sargent bursting through the Kingdom's defence but his shot was superbly saved by Robak. And not content with one brilliant stop, when Biggs got himself on the end of the rebound the Kerry No. 1 produced an even better save, instinctively throwing out his left hand to turn away the Banagher player's goalbound effort.

Caoimhin Hargan also had a shot blocked in the opening exchanges but it was Kerry who hit the front first when Murphy picked out Michael Horan to first over the Derry bar.

This was all within a whirlwind first two minutes and 60 seconds later the game had its opening goal through Dylan Rocks but the Derry major owed everything to the selfless work of Hargan who closed down and turned over Kerry's Eanna Murphy before releasing Luke Grant. Grant had time to get his head up and found Rocks, the Loup player smashing home a great finish for 1-0 to 0-1 after three manic minutes.

But as Derry drew breath, Kerry hit back within 30 seconds when Donovan took aim for a long range point. His effort didn't have the legs but Eoin O'Flaherty - a late inclusion for the injured Killian Dennehy - did. Anticipating the short ball, O'Flaherty judged his run perfectly to beat Oak No. 1 Jack McCloy to the dropping ball and Kerry were level.

They should have led but Ronan Carroll missed a straightforward free before Gearoid White showed his team-mate how it should be done from a placed ball for a one point lead.

Neither side was backing off as - first – Grant and Eanna Murphy swapped points, before Sargent and Gearoid White (f) did likewise. Ben Murphy then split the posts and when O'Flaherty tagged on a score, Kerry led 1-06 to 1-03 on 27 minutes.

The lead became four points when a soft free allowed White to knock over as Robak was at his heroics again when blocking Biggs' initial shot after a spill and then deflecting Sargent's follow-up wide for a '45' from which the Derry captain left it 1-07 to 1-04 at the break.

Derry needed a response and got it within three minutes of the restart as two Young points - the first an excellent effort, the second a free - were added to by a Dillon free after a foul on Sargent. Kerry responded through Jack Joy and pushed their advantage to two with White's fourth of the day but the tide was beginning to turn.

Kerry were again indebted to Robak for a full length diving save from Rocks on 44 minutes before a 45m Sargent free and a point from sub Cody Rocks tied the game at 1-09 apiece at the three quarter mark.

Back came Kerry through White but with the game in the melting pot, Derry hit four points to take it away from the Kingdom. A Young free was following by a fantastic Dillon effort - his first from play - before sub Cody Rocks grabbed his second of a superb cameo. After Joey McCarthy's free stopped the Oak charge briefly, it was left to Sargent's huge 50m free and McBride's block to finally break Kerry hearts.

Aodhan O Beaglaoich's late point ensured squeaky bum time was extended by a few more seconds but from the kick-out, Sargent rose highest to claim Derry victory and a second All Ireland final in two seasons.

Derry scorers: Dylan Rocks (1-0), Eamon Young (0-4, 2f), James Sargent (0-3, 2f), Ger Dillon (0-2, 1f), Cody Rocks (0-2), Dara McGuckin (0-1), Luke Grant (0-1).

Kerry scorers: Eoin O'Flaherty (1-1), Gearoid White (0-5, 4f), Eanna Murphy (0-1), Ben Murphy (0-1), Jack Joy (0-1), Joey McCarthy (0-1, 1f), Aodhan O Beaglaoich (0-1), Michael Horan (0-1).

Derry: Jack McCloy, Padraig O'Kane, Ronan Canavan, Padraig Haran, Luke Grant, Cathal O Mianain, Dara McGuckin, James Sargent, Cathair McBride, Eamon Young, Turlough McHugh, Caoimhin Hargan, Ger Dillon, Ruairi Biggs, Dylan Rocks. (Subs) Cody Rocks for R Biggs, 35mins; Caoimhan McNally for P Haran, 38mins.

Kerry: Kacper Robak, Fionnan Ryan, Michael Lynch, Ruadhan Donovan, Sean O'Cuinn, Aodhan O Beaglaoich, Gavin O'Keeffe, Ben Murphy, Eoin O'Flaherty, Gearoid White, Joey McCarthy, Eanna Murphy, Jack Joy, Ronan Carroll, Michael Horan. (Subs) Ryan O'Driscoll for R Carroll, 43mins; Cian Mac Gearailt for E Murphy, 51mins; David Sargent for F Ryan, 53mins; Donncha O'Sullivan for S O Cuinn, 59mins.