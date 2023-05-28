Derry 1-15, Monaghan 3-09

WOW! Sometimes football reminds you it's brilliant. Bizarre, crazy, bonkers . . . but beautiful.

Derry are the Ulster minor football champions for the third time in four years after one of the most memorable finals in history. It was a case of what the senior can do well, the minor can do better as Conall Higgins capped a brilliant individual display by firing home the winning spot-kick to see Derry crowned provincial champions via penalties for the second time this month!

Derry minors celebrate after defeating Monaghan on penalties in the Ulster Minor final in the Athletic Grounds.

Monaghan can feel hard done by. They contributed fully to a wonderful spectacle but championship final days are for winners and this Derry squad are full of them. Keeper Jack McCloy did his best Odhran Lynch impression in the shootout, saving brilliantly from Matthew Carolan and Conor Jones after James Sargent, Deaglan McNamee and Johnny McGuckin had scored.

It meant Higgins had the kick to win it and juts as he had when he shot Derry into the shoot out with a sublime extra-time free, the Magherafelt youngster was spot on!

Derry were playing in a seventh minor final in nine years and few will have started quite as badly as this one. Key man Johnny McGuckin went down from the throw in and looked in bother but while Derry were scrambling to cover the gaps, Monaghan took full advantage.

They'd already hit one wide when the Farney men successfully broke the kick-out to Luke McKenna who found Monaghan dangerman Tommy Mallen whose pace cut Derry's defence in half before his lovely low finish found the far corner of Jack McCloy's net for a three point lead with only one minute on the clock.

Derry captain Fionn McEldowney lifts the Ulster Minor Championship trophy in the Athletic Grounds.

The start made a sizeable Monaghan support even more raucous but if Derry were unsettled they didn't show it and set about dominating the remainder of the half. Indeed, the main Oak Leaf disappointment was that their interval advantage was only three points at 1-07 to 1-04.

Mallen's goal was wiped out inside five minutes as Conall Higgins took centre stage with three successive frees as the Oak Leafers pressed up on the Farney kick-out and gave Monaghan all sorts of trouble on their restart. It forced Jamie Mooney to go long and when he did, he found Derry's twin towers of Tommy Rogers and James Sargent.

It all added up to Derry dominance with Monaghan restricted to breakaways but the Farney men remained a real danger with the pace of Mallen from deep a concern.

Luke McKenna edged the Farney men back in front at 1-1 to 0-3 on eight minutes but Derry responded again with the move of the match which picked the Monaghan defence apart and ended with Oisin Doherty playing in Johnny McGuckin to blast home Derry's opening goal.

James Sargent struck a wonderful '45' seconds after Higgins had seen his pass to John Boyle glance of Mooney and bounce inches past an empty Monaghan net. That was added to by a first from play on 16 minutes from Higgins to put Derry in control at 1-5 to 1-01.

Max McGinnity, the championship's top scorers coming into the final, grabbed a free on 19 minutes to break an 11 minute barren run for the Farney, with Tommy Rogers and Monaghan corner-back Ethan McCaffrey swapping scores for 1-06 to 1-03.

And three points would be Derry's lead at the break when McGuckin cancelled out an effort by Conor Jones, but it barely told the story of an open half in which Derry could have had more goals.

The second half exploded into controversy after the sides had exchanged early points. With Derry leading by three Jack McCloy's short kick was intercepted by Monaghan sub Sean Og McElwain who gleefully rolled the ball back into the empty net. the celebrations were cut short when referee Mark Loughran adjudged the ball hadn't left the keeper's 'D'.

James Sargent fisted Derry further ahead but Monaghan's sense of injustice has fired the Farney and within seconds McElwain was rifling into the roof of Derry's net for 1-09 to 2-05.

With one point between them all sense of shape and composure was shot as the game turned into a thrilling shoot-out. Both counties had goal chances, plenty of them with barely time for a breath as the final 20 minutes accelerated into crazy, brilliant madness of a match.

Derry had worked a four point lead at 1-12 to 2-05 as we approached the final 10 minutes but just as it looked to be settling Conor Jones burst through the middle, lost grip of the ball but still managed to find the Derry net with a soccer style finish.

A Ger Dillon free edged Derry two in front and that looked like that until a back card for the brilliant Johnny McGuckin, who had been dragged down himself numerous times, handed Monghan the initiative. It looked like the clock would beat Monaghan but just as they had against Tyrone, the Farney men dragged themselves to extra time with points from Max Maguire and Matthew Finn, his the final kick of regulation time.

The opening period of extra time saw Derry manage McGuckin's black card superbly, Conall Higgins shooting them in front before Monaghan keeper Mooney stepped forward to draw the sides level once again with a superb 45m point. The second period was a role reversal, Tommy Mallen edging Monagh in front but when Derry need composure, Conall Higgins had ice in his veins to slot over a free with one minute left to force the penalty shoot out.

The stage was set and Derry didn't disappoint. The Oak Leaf conveyor belt keeps on running!

Derry scorers: Johnny McGuckin (1-1), Conall Higgins (0-6, 4f), Ger Dillon (0-3, 2f), James Sargent (0-2, 1 '45'), Tommy Rogers (0-1), Oisin Doherty (0-1), Cahir Spiers (0-1).

Monaghan scorers: Tommy Mallen (1-1, 1f), Conor Jones (1-1), Sean Og McElwain (1-0), Luke McKenna (0-1), Max McGinnity (0-2, 2f), Ethan McCaffrey (0-1), Max Maguire (0-1), Matthew Finn (0-1), Jamie Mooney (0-1).

Derry: Jack McCloy, Rory Small, Finbar Murray, Luke Grant, Cahir Spiers, Fionn McEldowney, Odhran Campbell, Tommy Rogers, James Sargent, Eamon Young, Ger Dillon, Jphnny McGuckin, John Boyle, Conall Higgins, Oisin Doherty. (Subs) Cahal McKaigue for T Rogers (inj), 42mins;Lee O'Neill for O Doherty, 45mins; Darach McGonigle for J Boyle, 54mins; Deaglan McNamee for E Young, 12mins (ET);

Black Card: J McGuckin, 62mins;

Monaghan: Jamie Mooney, Ethan McCaffrey, Cian Greenan, Conor Meehan, Andrew Stuart, Tommy Mallen, Jack Lynch, Matthew Carolan, Conor Jones, Donnachadh Connolly, Max McGinnity, Canice Murphy, Tomas Quinn, Matthew Finn, Luke McKenna. (Subs) Sean Og MvcElwain for M Finn (blood sub), 18-23mins; Sean Og McElwain for T Quinn, 34mins; Max Maguire for E McCaffrey, 47mins; Caolan Clerkin for C Meehan, 49mins; John McCrystal for M McGinnity, 51mins; Jamie McCaughey for C Murphy, 60mins; Odhran Maher for A Stuart, ET; Johnny Wright for D Connolly, 7mins (ET); Max McGinnity for J McCyystal, 13mins (ET); Tom Doherty for S Og McElwaine, 19mins (ET);

Yellow Cards: M Maguire, 58mins; S Og McElwaine, 62mins; L McKenna, 15mins (ET);