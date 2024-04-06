Cavan players converge on Derry’s Dylan Rocks at Owenbeg on Saturday. Photo: George Sweeney

Derry 1-08, Cavan 1-05

Ruairi Biggs' 43rd minute goal proved the crucial score as Derry minors overcame Cavan and the elements to opening their Electric Ireland Ulster Championship campaign with a three point win on Saturday.

With Storm Kathleen blowing a whirlwind around Owenbeg, free flowing football was never on the agenda in the proverbial game of two halves that was dictated by which side handled the shocking conditions better. That accolade belong to Derry for whom strong running Eamon Young was excellent but on a day when it was always going to be more about defending, it was the trojan work of Padraig O'Kane, Ronan Canavan and Rian Collins in the full-back line that proved critical as Derry held out against the breeze in the second half. In front of them James Sargent and Turlough McHugh provided a formidable midfield barrier on day when football ability had to take a back seat to character.

Derry's James Sargent keeps Conor Doyle of Cavan at arm's length in Owenbeg. Photo: George Sweeney

But critical to that second half endurance job was Biggs' goal. Derry turned around with only a four point lead and looked in real danger of being reeled in until their first meaningful spell of possession brought the goal Derry craved.

Turning around 0-7 to 1-0 ahead, the home side had already proven they could hurt Cavan against the wind by grabbing the opening point of the second period but the ensuing 12 minutes had seen the Breffni men cut Derry's led back to 0-8 to 1-02 and then watch the impressive Joshua Shehu miss a straightforward free.

The momentum was with the visitors, that was until Derry finally escaped their own '45' and once out they worked the ball brilliantly to win 40m free. Sargent was brave to even take the kick on, but as the 'hurricane' held the free up it also dropped it perfectly into the Cavan square where to broke nicely for Biggs to gather and finish sharply.

It was Derry's final score of the game but the goal punctured Cavan and suddenly their fightback was derailed. They did regather themselves for a late rally that brought three success scores but the fact they hit only one point from play in the match tells you everything about the tenacity of Derry's defending.

Rewind to the first half and with the wind at their backs, Derry completely dominated the opening 30 odd minutes but it proved almost as difficult to play with the wind as against it and Cavan will have been more than happy going into half-time four points down.

The Breffni men had only two meaningful attacks but from one Tadhg Sheils won a penalty off the otherwise excellent Canavan. The spot kick allowed Shane McCabe to wipe out Derry's opening 15 minutes which had seen three points from Ger Dillon, James Sargent and Dylan Rocks.

Indeed it was an indication of the conditions that every Cavan first half restart brought with it the danger of an own goal. So strong was the breeze that Breffni No. 1 Cian McConnell was required on more than one occasion to win his own kick-out which had been blown back to him. It wasn't easy for shooting either, a fact reflected in eight first half wides from Damien McErlain's side

Cavan almost got off to a dream start when Senan Macken seized upon a slip from Derry keeper Michael Conlan but with the goal empty his shot lacked both power and accuracy against the Owenbeg wind.

Dara McGuckin had already won two excellent turnovers inside the opening 90 seconds and dye was cast for a half that rarely seen Cavan leave their '45'.

The penalty shocked Derry but rather than panic they held their nerve. Points from Young, Caoimhin Hargan, McHugh and Dillon established control once more though Derry did pass up a couple of goal chances, notably when Dillon's final score of the half cleared the bar by inches after a great driving run by Young.

Another Young run brought Biggs the opening score of the second half but the second half was always going to be about limiting Cavan and once the young Banagher player had found the net, Derry were in the boxseat.

Cavan full-back did see his long range driven shot rebound off the Derry cross bar while Rian Collins produced a superb saving tackle on Jamie Clarke but for the most part Derry managed the finale as thy'd have hoped to kick off Group B with victory.

Conditions will have negated reading anything tactically in the display for McErlain and his management team but with games against Armagh and Antrim to come, Derry are off and running.

Derry scorers: Ruairi Biggs (1-1), Ger Dillon (0-2), James Sargent (0-1), Dylan Rocks (0-1), Eamon Young (0-1, 1f), Caoimhin Hargan (0-1), Turlough McHugh (0-1),

Cavan scorers: Nathan Quigley (0-3, 3f), Shane McCabe (1-0, 1pen), Odhran Macken (0-1), Odhran Madden (0-1)

Derry: Michael Conlon, Padraig O'Kane, Ronan Canavan, Rian Collins, Kevin Barry Mullan, Luke Grant, Dara McGuckin, James Sargent, Turlough McHugh, Eamon Young, Ger Dillon, Caoimhin Hargan, Cabhan McIvor, Ruairi Biggs, Dylan Rocks. (Subs) Cathal O'Mianain for P O'Kane, 49mins; Cathair McBride for G McIvor, 57mins.

Cavan: Cian McConnell, Oisin Maguire, Conor Doyle, Fiachra Brady, Shane McCabe, Cian McCrystal, Senan Macken, Ryan Nwaneri, Jamie Clarke, Tadgh, Joshua Shehu, Odhran Madden, Thomas Gilsenan, Tiernan Flood, Faolan Graham. (Subs) Charlie Fallon for S McCabe, HT; Nathan Quigley for T Flood, HT; Arijus Metlovas for S Macken, 38mins; Bobby Hanly for C McCrystal, 45mins; Ultan O'Reilly for T Sheils, 52mins.