Allianz Leagues, Division One

Derry 1-17, Mayo 2-19

Derry will be playing Division Two football next season after Mayo's five point Celtic Park victory sealed the Oak Leafers' fate following a game that summed up their league season.

Patches of real promise permeated by unforced errors that gave Mayo a helping hand they didn't need on a day when Matthew Ruane and Ryan O'Donoghue were in superb form. But while Kevin McStay's team swung the axe, Derry's demise wasn't about this game. It was about the defeat to Kerry and Donegal and the draw with Galway, three games which Paddy Taly's men let slip from winning positions.

Even on Sunday, Derry managed to make things harder for themselves than they need to be. Mayo were excellent, manufacturing at least six decent goal chances from which they only scored two, but Derry didn't help themselves.

A first half which had been lit up by Patrick McGurk's first senior goal should have seen the teams turn around level but a last second turnover handed Jordan Flynn a last kick goal that handed Mayo a three point interval lead.

Derry cut into that lead upon the restart before Enda Hession teed up Frank Irwin for a second goal six minutes aft the break and that was a terminal blow. It visibly deflated the home side as Mayo went on to make it 1-05 with reply. That period won the game.

It was to Derry's credit that they rallied, Conor Glass hitting three sublime two pointers as they reeled Mayo in but it was never going to be enough and the Westerners deserved their win.

More worrying still was the sight of Odhran Lynch hobbling off after only 13 minutes to join Brendan Rogers, Lachlan Murray, Conor McCluskey and Gareth McKinless in the treatment room three weeks before the Ulster Championship date in Ballybofey. That's the target now so Derry will have to recover from this very quickly.

Tally handed McGurk a first National League start in what was a must win game for the Oak Leafers and the Lavey player repaid that faith within three minutes of his full county debut. Ryan O'Donoghue had already edged the visitors ahead inside 15 seconds but Derry response was emphatic, McGurk bursting on to a return ball from Niall Toner to go clear and finish superbly past Colm Reape.

It was a whirlwind start, one in which McGurk's could have been Derry's second goal after Shane McGuigan had teed up Toner at the back post but the corner-forward could only stretch far enough to direct his fisted effort into the side netting, but the dye has been cast was an open, entertaining half.

Derry followed up McGurk's goal with a McGuigan point but Mayo replied through an excellent Ruane score, the first of four from the midfielder in the opening half.

The sides went tit-for-tat, McGuigan and Ruane swapping scores before Ruane's third point of the half had the teams level at 1-02 to 0-5 by the 14th minute, by which time Neil McNicholl was in for the unlucky Lynch.

Mayo should've had the ball in the net on 16 minutes when great work by O'Shea saw the ball arrive at the feet of David McBrien who somehow skewed wide though any celebrations may have been cut short by a square ball decision.

The visitors had already registered six wides by that point before four Derry points in three minutes handed Tally's team a 1-06 to 0-5 lead with 23 minutes gone, McGuigan, McGurk, Niall Loughlin and Padraig McGrogan the men on target for the home side.

Mayo's response? Well, they saw Derry's four in three minutes and raised it with four in two as O'Donoghue sent over a generous two point free before O'Shea and O'Donoghue levelled proceedings for the second time in the half.

A great run and point from Glass edged Derry back in front and when Mayo were penalised for a three on three infraction, McGuigans' free pushed Derry's lead to two at 1-08 to 0-9 with fives minutes to half-time.

Fenton Kelly should have hit the net when he blasted over for Mayo and when Ruane continued his fine scoring form the Westerners had bridged the gap.

And that would have been a fair reflection of a tight opening half but Mayo weren't finished. The hooter had sounded but Derry were playing out the final play when O'Donoghue caught McGrogan in possession, turning over the ball and setting Mayo away for a lightning break that finished with Flynn flashing a fierce low shot across McNicholl and into the far corner for a 1-11 to 1-08 interval lead.

Derry took their time returning to the field from the half-time break but hopes of bridging the gap faded as they struggled to going again, initially at least. Conor Glass and Toner did grab early scores but O'Donoghue had already seen one goal chance get away for a point by the time Frank Irwin was charging through to hit the net for a second time in what was probably Mayo's sixth decent goal scoring opportunity.

The goal handed Mayo a 2-12 to 1-10 lead and left Derry with a mountain to climb as Mayo hit five points without replay to go 10 clear with Ruane prominent in everything good his team did.

It was looking a lost cause until Glass took matters into his own hands, scoring two sublime two two pointers that were followed by a lovely Conor Doherty score which brought the game back to 1-15 to 2-17.

An O'Donoghue free, his eighth point of the day, settle Mayo nerves but Glass wasn't done, firing over his third superb two point score of the half to bring the deficit back to four points as we reached the final minute.

But it wasn't enough; Mayo substitute Eoghan McLaughlin's point settling any dispute and ensuring Derry will be playing in the second tier next season.

Derry scorers: Patrick McGurk 1-1, Shane McGuigan 0-4 (1f), Niall Loughlin 0-1, Conor Glass 0-8 (3tp), Niall Toner 0-1, Conor Doherty 0-1.

Mayo scorers: Jordan Flynn 1-0, Frank Irwin 1-1, Ryan O'Donoghue 0-8 (1 tpf, 2f), Matthew Ruane 0-6, Aidan O'Shea 0-1, Fenton Kelly 0-1, Conor Reid 0-1, Eoghan McLaughlin 0-1.

Derry: Odhran Lynch, Diarmuid Baker, Eoin McEvoy, Martin Bradley, Conor Doherty, Padraig McGrogan, Patrick McGurk, Conor Glass, Anton Tohill, Ethan Doherty, Niall Toner, Dan Higgins, Niall Loughlin, Shane McGuigan, Paul Cassidy. (Subs) Neil McNicholl for O Lynch (inj), 13mins; Caolan Devlin for N Loughlin, 51mins; Ben McCarron for D Higgins, 51mins; Cahir McMonagle for A Tohill, 56mins; Mark Doherty for P McGrogan, 59mins.

Mayo: Colm Reape, Jack Coyne, Donnacha McHugh, Enda Hession, Sam Callinan, David McBrien, Fenton Kelly, Stephen Coen, Matthew Ruane, Conor Reid, Jack Carney, Jordan Flynn, Aidan O'Shea, Frank Irwin, Ryan O'Donoghue. (Subs) Sean Morahan for D McHugh, 51mins; Fergal Boland for C Reid, 54mins; Davitt Neary for F Kelly, 56mins; Eoghan McLaughlin for D McBrien, 60mins; Paul Towey for A O'Shea, 68mins.

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford)