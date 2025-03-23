Armagh's Callum O'Neill charges between Derry duo Conro Glas and Ethan Doherty.

Allianz League, Division One

Derry's Division One league campaign ended the way it started; in disappointment as four second half goals in seven minutes secured Armagh's top flight status on a crazy final afternoon of league football.

With relegation already confirmed there was nothing but pride on the line for Paddy Tally's team but that pride took a bit of a hammering as the Orchard County came home by 15 points on a chastening day.

Armagh's Paddy Burns gets away from Ben McCarron in the Athletic Grounds on Sunday. (Photo: John Merry)

With Mayo teetering elsewhere between relegation and the league final, eventually coming down on the positive side of that coin as Tyrone joined Derry in Division Two, Armagh was safe long within minutes of the second half restart after hitting 4-01 in seven minutes of a game that hinged on a controversial first half red card for Shane McGuigan.

And with the recent rule tweak that insisted on teams maintaining the three up no matter of their number of players on the field, it handed Armagh an extra attacker that they took full advantage in what effectively became an 11 v 10 scenario in Derry's half of the field. It's a powerful incentive to maintain discipline, but with controversial decisions like the one against McGuigan, it seemed a draconian punishment.

McGuigan's first yellow card arrived on 23 minutes for a late challenge on Greg McCabe and only eight minutes later he was again late on Andrew Murnin. There didn't look a lot in the contact - and Murnin certainly made the most of it - but McGuigan had given referee David Gough, who sent the Slaughtneil man off against Roscommon in March 2022, a decision to make it and he chose red; swinging the pendulum irrecoverably in Armagh's favour.

There was three points between the sides at this juncture, four at half-time on a scoreline of 0-12 to 0-8 but with seven minutes of the restart Armagh had ripped through Derry's challenge to leave the Oak Leafers shell shocked.

There was a touch of good fortune about three of the four goals as Stefan Campbell's high effort hit a post and fell perfectly for Ross McQuillan to rocket home the opener. Again the post was involved in the second as Rory Grugan's effort this time rebounded out to Barry McCambridge to fire home with two minutes of McQuillan.

Another two minutes later and Conor Turbitt's shot looked to have been caught on the line by Ben Mc Kinless who was then challenged by Callum O'Neill only for one of the umpires to signal the returning keeper had carried the ball back over the line and to complete the rout, Grugan then sent Darragh McMullen away into the space to fire home a fourth for game, set and match.

Armagh, with one eye on their score difference, maintained their pressure as Derry tried to plug the gaps but the dam had broken as Armagh cantered off into the evening that also late saw black cards for Conor Doherty and Armagh pair Jemar Hall and Turbitt.

A harsh lesson three weeks out from the Ulster Championship for a campaign that has seen plenty of bad luck for Derry, but bad luck doesn't explain 18 goals in seven league matches. That will be Tally's focus over the next three weeks ahead of what at present looks an ominous date in Ballybofey.

As expected Tally threw McKinless straight into the action after Odhran Lynch's quad injury sustained against Mayo made him a doubt for that Ulster Championship tie against Donegal on April 6th. Also in for a full league debuts for Derry were Loup's Caolan Devlin and Glen's Jody McDermott as Tally took the opportunity to have a look at his extended panel.#

For Armagh, a pre-match bug saw Kieran McGeeney lose both Connaire Mackin and Jason Duffy from midfield with Callum O'Neill and Oisin Conaty brought in to deputise.

Not that the changes disrupted the All Ireland champions too much, Ross McQuillan getting the home side up and running with only seconds on the clock after being afforded too much space by Ben McCarron. Seconds later, Derry dissent after the kick-out allowed Rory Grugan to double the Armagh lead before 90 seconds had elapsed.

It wasn't the start a Derry team lacking confidence needed but the Oak Leafers settled into their task, albeit while looking extremely vulnerable to Armagh's runners, one aspect Tally will be seeking to address before that Donegal date rolls around in three weeks.

At least Devlin didn't need long to acclimatise to the rigours of the inter-county game, breaking through on four minutes to open Derry account with a lovely run and shot.

A fisted effort from Stefan Campbell cancelled that out only for Conor Doherty to bring the deficit back to the minimum before home points from McQuillan and Darragh McMullen stretched the Orchard lead to 0-5 to 0-2.

Derry were enjoying plenty of possession and still on the fringes of the game at 0-10 to 0-7 when the red card changed everything. It's a long way back from a defeat like this but that's Derry's challenge now and they've three weeks to do it.

Armagh scorers: Ross McQuillan 1-2, Barry McCambridge 1-0, Rory Grugan 0-3 (1tp, 1f), Stefan Campbell 0-4, Darragh McMullen 1-1, Oisin Conaty 0-1, Tomas McCormack 0-2, Ethan Rafferty 0-3 (1tp), Greg McCabe 0-1, Conor Turbitt 1-4 (1f), Peter McGrane 0-1, Andrew Murnin 0-2.

Derry scorers: Anton Tohill 1-0, Caolan Devlin 0-3 (2f), Conor Doherty 0-3 (1tp), Shane McGuigan 0-1, Niall Toner 0-3 (2f), Martin Bradley 0-1, Conor Glass 0-6 (2tp, 1 '45'), Paul Cassidy 0-1.

Armagh: Ethan Rafferty, Peter McGrane, Barry McCambridge, Paddy Burns, Ciaran Mackin, Greg McCabe, Tomas McCormack, Callum O'Neill, Oisin Conaty, Darragh McMullen, Rory Grugan, Conor Turbitt, Stefan Campbell, Andrew Murnin, Ross McQuillan. (Subs) Joe McElroy for R McQuillan, 48mins; Jarly Og Burns for C Mackin, 55mins; Gareth Murphy for P Burns, 66mins; Oisin O'Neill for R Grugan, 67mins.

Derry: Ben McKinless, Diarmuid Baker, Eoin McEvoy, Martin Bradley, Conor Doherty, Padraig McGrogan, Patrick McGurk, Conor Glass, Anton Tohill, Ethan Doherty, Niall Toner, Caolan Devlin, Ben McCarron, Shane McGuigan, Paul Cassidy. (Subs) Patrick McGurk for J McDermott, 34mins; Mark Doherty for M Bradley, 48mins; Declan Cassidy for B McCarron, 58mins; Ryan Mulholland for D Baker, 58mins; Jemar Hall for O Conaty, 59mins; Charlie Diamond for P McGrogan, 60mins.

Referee: David Gough (Meath)