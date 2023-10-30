The launch of the new GAA Participation and Performance Hub at St. Columb's College on Friday afternoon last.

The initiative includes the appointment of a GAA Promotion Officer, dedicated to facilitating the benefits of Gaelic Games (football and hurling), as well as a consultant to help the

Parents and Friends Association secure essential grant funding for the school and PE Department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four local businesses - Braidwater, Vogue Competitions, City Cabs, and North 55 Contracts - have also signed up as sponsors for the College’s three GAA teams, with the new Belt Road Eurospar agreeing to sponsor matchday refreshments.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GAA PARTICIPATION & PERFORMANCE HUB LAUNCH. . . . .Sponsors, teaching staff and students pictured at the launch of the GAA Participation and Performance Hub at St. Columb's College, Derry on Friday afternoon last.

This strategic vision not only highlights the school’s commitment to sports and the local community, but also signifies the ever-expanding reach and importance of GAA in the

region.

The ambitious project was officially launched at St Columb’s College last Friday with the new GPO; sponsors; GPO’s from local clubs (Gary Cunningham – Steelstown; Brian O’Donnell - Sean Dolan’s; Eoghan Carlin – Na Pairsigh and Mark McCloskey – Na Magha); local media and Ulster Schools, plus all the school’s GAA staff and pupils in attendance to celebrate the milestone.

Mr Finbar Madden, the College’s Principal, said: “We are delighted to unveil our five-year plan, which reflects our dedication to the promotion and development of Gaelic Games. As a

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

school deeply rooted in the Derry community, we fully recognise the popularity of the GAA and this initiative will allow us to make these games even more accessible to young people

in the area.

“This plan is not just about physical fitness; it’s also about creating an environment for holistic growth that includes mental well-being, teamwork and skill development. We are

proud to be embarking on a journey that will not only positively change the lives of our students, but also contribute to the betterment of our community. It is a testament to the

power of the GAA and the strength of our shared vision.”

Mr Madden added that the Board of Governors were delighted that St Columb’s was poised to become a beacon of development in the world of Gaelic Games. He stated that the

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

school’s commitment to this five-year plan aligned perfectly with the Board’s mission to provide the best possible opportunities for St Columb’s students. Mr Madden added that

Governors would undoubtedly be looking forward to seeing the stories of success, teamwork, and community spirit that would undoubtedly emerge from this exciting project.

The city is also actively backing this initiative, with Cllr Patricia Logue, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, commenting: “This project is a game changer for Derry and the wider region.

“It exemplifies the true spirit of Gaelic Games, and we are proud to support St Columb’s College in this endeavour. The wide-reaching benefits of GAA are there for all to see, and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

this initiative promises to positively impact our community and our youth for years to come.”

The launch of this initiative marks a significant milestone in the school’s journey toward becoming a hub for GAA excellence. The vision and dedication of St Columb’s College,

combined with the widespread support from the community, local authorities and feeder clubs, make it a promising venture that aims to shape the future of Gaelic Games for

generations to come.