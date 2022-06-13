PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month for May, from left, Clare hurler Shane O'Donnell, Waterford Camogie player Lorraine Bray, Dublin footballer Sinéad Goldrick and Derry footballer Brendan Rogers with their awards at PwC HQ in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

PwC are proud sponsors of the 'Player of the Month' Awards across camogie, hurling and football, men’s and women’s with Rogers joined by Clare hurler Shane O’Donnell who picked up the hurling award and Lorraine Bray (Waterford) and Sinéad Goldrick (Dublin), winners of the PwC GPA Women’s Player of the Month Awards for camogie and football respectively.

Rogers was one of Derry’s stand-out performers as the Oak Leaf County won their first Ulster title since 1998, taking out three Division 1 counties along the way, including that memorable provincial final against Donegal in which he pushed up the pitch to score three points from play.

Meanwhile O’Donnell, who burst on to the scene with a hat-trick of goals as the Banner County beat Cork in the 2013 All-Ireland final replay, was a key man in Clare’s drive to the Munster hurling final, a run which included a thrilling draw with All-Ireland champions Limerick in the round-robin phase.

Goldrick helped to inspire Dublin to Leinster final success, beating All-Ireland champions Meath in the decider and putting a halt to the Dubs’ losing run against their neighbours from the Royal County. Waterford’s camogie team won one and lost one in May, with their captain Bray, an All-Star in 2019, leading from the front. They opened their campaign with defeat against Dublin, but bounced back with a big win over Wexford in All-Ireland Group 1.

Commenting on the announcement, Feargal O’Rourke, Managing Partner, PwC, said: “Everyone at PwC extends our heartfelt congratulations to Lorraine, Sinéad, Shane and Brendan on being named the Player of the Month award winners for May. It is a source of great pride to us that these awards acknowledge the efforts and talent of women and men in Gaelic Games equally, reflecting our own values as a firm.

“Each of our winners delivered outstanding displays as individuals, which helped them to achieve success as part of a team. We wish them all the best as the business end of the Championship season approaches.”

Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael, Larry McCarthy said: “Our Championships have provided incredible entertainment in recent weeks and not surprisingly some memorable performances. In football, Derry’s run in Ulster has been the stand-out story so far and few men did more than Brendan Rogers in the month of May to power them towards the final. On the hurling front, Clare generated impressive momentum over the course of the month, and it would be difficult to overlook the contribution of Shane O’Donnell to their cause.

"Heartiest congratulations to both also to Lorraine Bray and Sinéad Goldrick on their respective camogie and football awards and indeed to all of those who were nominated on the back of strong showings in May.

"Thanks to PwC for their support of these awards and we look forward to what is to come in the weeks ahead."

Maria Kinsella, Co-Chair of the GPA’s National Executive Committee said: “On behalf of the GPA I want to first and foremost congratulate Lorraine, Sinéad, Shane and Brendan for their outstanding individual performances in May which are being recognized here today. As these awards are voted on by your fellow players, you should feel very proud that both your own teammates and your opponents, chose you as worthy recipients.

“It is also always important to acknowledge and thank PwC on behalf of GPA members for your ongoing support for players and your commitment to furthering equal treatment for both male and female athletes.”