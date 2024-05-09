DERRY BLOW: Padraig McGrogan has been ruled out for the remainder of the season following an ACL injury. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2309GS – 44

​Derry defender Padraig McGrogan says he’s not expecting to play again this season after rupturing his cruciate ligament in training.

The Newbridge man, one of Derry most consistent ​players over the past few seasons, described the injury which occurred during the week following Derry’s defeat to Donegal as a “freak accident”.

“There's no hiding it now, it was done a couple of weeks ago and it just is what it is,” McGrogan told the GAA’s official website, “It was the ACL so I won't be taking part in much more now for this season.

“I just went to turn inside, and I just knew right away that I’d done something. It was just a freak accident. It can happen so easily. You never fear it, I felt 100pc the whole way through training and it just happened suddenly, it was just a freak thing.