Derry star Padraig McGrogan ruled out for season
The Newbridge man, one of Derry most consistent players over the past few seasons, described the injury which occurred during the week following Derry’s defeat to Donegal as a “freak accident”.
“There's no hiding it now, it was done a couple of weeks ago and it just is what it is,” McGrogan told the GAA’s official website, “It was the ACL so I won't be taking part in much more now for this season.
“I just went to turn inside, and I just knew right away that I’d done something. It was just a freak accident. It can happen so easily. You never fear it, I felt 100pc the whole way through training and it just happened suddenly, it was just a freak thing.
“I knew right away it was fairly serious. There was a bit of a crunch, and the pain let me know there was something not right anyway.”