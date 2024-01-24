Derry stars hear from inspirational former Leeds United player at GPA Season of Rookie Camp
This year the GPA Rookie Camps were brought on a National Roadshow to visit each province, following the success of camps in Limerick and Dublin in 2023. This was the sixth year of the camps which are aimed at helping young players in their first, second or third year on a senior inter-county panel to adapt to the new demands they are facing and also showcase the support they have at their disposal through the GPA.
Young Oak Leaf stars Eimear Doherty, Rachel Downey, Aimee Lennon, Leah Lennon, Aimon Duffin, Segdae Melaugh and Callum O'Kane all attended the Ulster camp. The Belfast GPA Rookie Camp pre-Christmas focussed on resilience and emotional wellbeing with attendees hearing the personal story from former Leeds United schoolboy, Peter Mitchell, who suffered life-changing injuries and was left paralysed following a road collision in which he was a back seat passenger when 18.
Peter shared the remarkable of how he has gone on to represent his country in wheelchair basketball and has appeared in soaps such as Coronation Street and Hollyoaks. He now works as a football scout for Burnley FC and talked about how, with the right mindset, adversity can be used as an opportunity. Rookies were also treated to a panel discussion with Vikki Wall (Meath Football and Ireland Rugby), Paddy Burke (Antrim Hurling) and Neasa Byrd (Cavan Footballer and previous Rookie Camp Attendee).
Speaking about the event, GPA Player Development Manager Arron Graffin said; “Being invited to be part of a senior inter-county panel can be both an exciting and nervy experience for young players. This transition can be difficult to manoeuvre at times, therefore it is vitally important that these young players have self-awareness of how being your best off-the-field has a direct link to being your best on-the-field. These future Gaelic Games stars strive to be high performing inter-county athletes and here, at the GPA, we want to support and assist our members to focus on life balance so they are best equipped to deal with the challenges that they will face during their sporting career.”