This year the GPA Rookie Camps were brought on a National Roadshow to visit each province, following the success of camps in Limerick and Dublin in 2023. This was the sixth year of the camps which are aimed at helping young players in their first, second or third year on a senior inter-county panel to adapt to the new demands they are facing and also showcase the support they have at their disposal through the GPA.

Young Oak Leaf stars Eimear Doherty, Rachel Downey, Aimee Lennon, Leah Lennon, Aimon Duffin, Segdae Melaugh and Callum O'Kane all attended the Ulster camp. The Belfast GPA Rookie Camp pre-Christmas focussed on resilience and emotional wellbeing with attendees hearing the personal story from former Leeds United schoolboy, Peter Mitchell, who suffered life-changing injuries and was left paralysed following a road collision in which he was a back seat passenger when 18.

Peter shared the remarkable of how he has gone on to represent his country in wheelchair basketball and has appeared in soaps such as Coronation Street and Hollyoaks. He now works as a football scout for Burnley FC and talked about how, with the right mindset, adversity can be used as an opportunity. Rookies were also treated to a panel discussion with Vikki Wall (Meath Football and Ireland Rugby), Paddy Burke (Antrim Hurling) and Neasa Byrd (Cavan Footballer and previous Rookie Camp Attendee).