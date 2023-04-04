The original date of the fixture, April 12, would have seen Martin Boyle’s team potentially without five key players – Matthew Downey, Lachlan Murray, Eoin McEvoy, Niall O’Donnell and Mark Doherty – due to a new ‘seven day’ ruling which makes players ineligible to appear in separate championships across a rolling seven day period.

The issue was raised by Rory Gallagher in the wake of Derry’s Division Two final defeat in Croke Park on Sunday, prompting Ulster to rethink a schedule which would have permitted Donegal’s U20 players to appear in both the senior and Under 20 Championships, but ruled Derry's out. Following Tuesday’s meeting, Derry will now meeting Donegal at 4pm in Owenbeg this weekend after venue was decided by a coin toss with the second semi-final between Down and Monaghan, now taking place on April 12th.