Antrim's Eoghan O'Hare grapples with Derry's Ryan McNicholl. Photo: George Sweeney

The Oak Leafers' midweek demolition of Antrim secured second spot in Section A behind Tyrone and set up the play-off thanks to the Breffni county's 2-09 to 1-11 victory over Fermanagh in Section B. Derry will be favourites but McGrath is taking nothing for granted against a county with an excellent recent record at the U20 and U21 age grade.

"For us, we have a lot of boys who have missed a lot of game-time. You have Patrick McGurk, Niall O'Donnell, Danny McDermott hasn't had a pile of football, so every minute they get is precious. It helps them develop and move forward, to make sure they’re ready for the next stage," explained the Derry manager after his team's 5-16 to 0-3 victory over the Saffrons.

"Cavan will be no easy task. They’ve a great record at this level and U21 levels through the years so I'm sure they will come here next week and they'll want to take the next step. Cavan will want to qualify for a semi-final so there's nothing easy at this grade. You never know what is coming down the tracks but you have to be ready.

"Tonight was about making sure boys didn't step off and that they made sure they staked a claim for next week. A lot of them have done that and it will make life a bit more difficult for us in terms of what team we are going to pick against Cavan but that's a great problem to have."

The Oak Leaf manager admitted the group had boiled down to Tyrone's dramatic Gavin Potter winner in injury time in the Celtic Park meeting between the counties two weeks ago, a score which arrived just seconds after Derry appeared to have salvaged a draw through a wonderful Johnny McGuckin goal.

"If you could take it back, would you? I don't know," added McGrath, "Another tough game now is a potential banana skin, it could help or it could be a hindrance, who knows? It's like anything else, they are young men so you have to react to how they react. They did really well against Tyrone, they just celebrated a goal for two or three seconds too long and that shows the fine margins but it's something they’ll hopefully learn from.

"Hopefully it won't cost us in the next round and we go out, play very well against Cavan and take the next step because I think they are more than capable of doing that."

The merits of the direct route to the last four and a free weekend versus another tough Championship battle which may bring added momentum are always debated but the Derry manager stressed players at this level need as many games as possible.

"Look, you want games at this level. It's the only way to develop a group as a group. If they don't have game-time it's not going to happen on the training field. You have to have a challenge, you have to be up against something and this section has been good for that.

"Yes the scoreline was what it was tonight but every other game was tight; it was hot, it was heavy and this will bring these players on really well.

