Ruairi Forbes will be a key player for Hugh McGrath's Under 20s in Newry this week. (Photo: George Sweeney)

Steelstown's All Ireland winning manager of 2022 succeeded Martin Boyle in a job that deals with the most important - yet often least herald - grade of underage inter county football and, as they tend to do, the footballing gods have decreed McGrath will start with a trip to his native Down, home of the current Ulster U20 champions.

"I have had a few messages of, well, I wouldn't exactly say support exactly," laughed the former Saul club man about the prospect of upsetting a few family members.

A new group format means Derry will have at least four championship games and having been drawn against Down, Tyrone, Monaghan and Antrim, McGrath is expecting as tough test in Section A. In each of the two groups the winners progress directly to the semi-finals with second in Section A meeting third in Section B and vice verse to decide the remaining semi-finalists.

"I suppose it’s everybody's 'Group of Death' but given the nature of Ulster the wasn't ever going to be a comfortable group," added McGrath, "You have plenty of games and plenty of opportunity with the new format."But Saturday is probably the most important game of the lot. If you win, you set yourself up but if you lose you’re putting yourself under huge pressure. Even a draw leaves you playing catch up."

McGrath was part of the coaching set up the last time Derry lifted the provincial U20 title back in 2018 under Mickey Donnelly, the first year what was then a new age category. This year's bid for glory will be backboned by the likes of Banagher keeper Callum Armstrong, Fionn McEldowney, Ruairi Forbes, Niall O'Donnell, Patrick McGurk, Ryan McNicholl, Cahir Spiers, Eoin Higgins and Johnny McGuckian.

"We have quite a few first year U20s in the squad and no matter how good you are, the physicality is different so we’ll have to see how we deal with that," added the Derry manager whose work in the senior set-up over the past nine years provides a crucial bridge between the two camps.

"I'm well aware of what the need is in terms of how we develop these young players. I've had that link with the senior panel for close to 10 years now. I know what we need from this group. Do we need an Ulster title? Possibly not, but it would be nice. Do we need to bring at least six or seven of them through so they're capable of playing senior football for Derry? Absolutely, because the issue with Derry before when they have been at the top table is they haven't invested enough at this grade.

"It has been quite a disjointed effort in terms of getting boys back from schools etc, but we've had a decent run in. I'd say we've had a better run than they got last season or in previous years so we're in a good place. You have to approach the game in Newry with the target that you win. The performance I don't think matters. It’s about getting two points up on the board nice and early and then setting your stall out for Tyrone.