Brendan Rogers was one of Derry's shining lights in Ballybofey. Photo: George Sweeney

​Paddy Tally says Derry will no excuses in the All Ireland group stages after being "found out" by Donegal in Sunday's Ulster Championship preliminary round clash in Ballybofey.

Jim McGuinness' reigning champions eased home by 10 points on a frustrating afternoon which saw a malfunctioning Derry kick-out contribute 1-10 to a defeat which saw Derry unable to capitalise on some promising positions, including Shane McGuigan's first half penalty which was saved by Shaun Patton.

The 1-25 to 1-15 defeat means Derry face a six week wait before the All Ireland Series and Tally says they must use that time productively.

"We did (get a fair bit right in the first half)," said the Derry manager, "We missed a penalty at a crucial time. When you come to a place like Donegal on their own patch, you have to get ahead of them.

Derry senior football team manager Paddy Tally. Photo: George Sweeney

"I'm not saying anything for definite but had we had scored the penalty it may have given us a bit of breathing room but instead it lifted Donegal. It lifted the stadium. You could see early in the game we were controlling it but you have to make the most of those chances.

"In fairness I thought we stated the second half really well too. We brought it back to two points and at that stage, that's the time when you have to take control but Donegal went and hit maybe seven points unanswered.We just couldn't get hands on ball.

"It just wasn't good enough. At this level of football, this is where you are going to be found out and we were found out today."

Tally, whose first season in charge has been beset by injury to key personnel, admitted the result was hugely disappointing and warned there had to be improvement ahead of the All Ireland Series.

"I think the fact that we simply weren't able to get enough done," he added of his regrets, "Brendan (Rogers) is only back in training really a week. Ciaran McFaul, Lachlan Murray the same. They are only starting to get back fit again after their injuries.

"We had three young fellas starting their first championship match and what a place to come to play your first championship match. This is as hard as you get. There are no excuses here, this is just the reality. You are going into Donegal to play one of the top teams and you're not at your strongest and until we get our full squad together, it is going to be hard.

"This is where we are now but between the first round and preliminary round of the championship there are going to be a lot of teams going out so we have to regroup and get ready.

"Maybe this is a good things for us. You never want to lose a championship match but with the position we are in with our squad we have to get stronger and this is an opportunity now for us to get the work done. We will have no excuses come the group stages."