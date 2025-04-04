Derry manager Paddy Tally believes Donegal will be a huge Ulster Championship test for his team this weekend. Photo: George Sweeney

​Paddy Tally says no one inside his Derry camp will be listening to any outside noise ahead of Sunday's Ulster Championship Preliminary round trip to face reigning champions Donegal in Ballybofey (throw-in 2pm).

The Oak Leafers have been written off, dismissed and largely forgotten about when it comes to any list of provincial contenders after an injury ravaged league season which yielded only one point and ended in relegation to Division Two.

It's all a far cry from 12 months ago when then Ulster champions and newly crowned Division One champions, Derry, welcomed Donegal to Celtic Park for a game that was about to kickstart Jim McGuinness' second stint as Tir Chonaill manager.

Since that six point defeat, Derry's form has fallen off a cliff and few offer any hope of a revival this weekend. That's the task facing Derry, and it's one Tally wants his team to embrace head on.

"Generally you ignore all that (outside noise) because whatever is going to happen, will happen. We have to control what we can and what people think outside isn't one of those things," explained the Derry manager, "Whether the press or public are writing us off or not, there's nothing really we can do about that.

"Of course, if you are look at recent form and Donegal's position as Ulster champions last year and going really well in the league this year before pulling up the reins to avoid the league final: compared that to us, we ended up relegated so you have to say the form is with Donegal and it's probably only natural that people will speak that way about the game.

"Our league match in Ballyshannon was a really good game and it was good for both teams," he adds, "We had a really good look at each other.

"Now, I'm sure there are things that Donegal will change in the way they play and the way they set up that we will have to deal with on Sunday and vice versa, there are things we've been working on for the past few weeks that Donegal will be trying to deal with.

"Generally, I thought that league game was a really good game. It was intense, there was a good pace to the game and I thought on that particular day Derry acquitted themselves very well. We just didn't have the finishers to take us home and that's been an issue we've had this season, not having enough experience, especially at crucial stages in matches, to close games out.

"So that's the challenge we have now and it's one the players should relish."

There was good news on the injury front with a welcome return for Brendan Rogers, Ciaran McFaul and Lachlan Murray while Tally is expected to hand Ulster Championship debuts to Neil McNicholl in nets, Marty Bradley in defence and Dan Higgins.

The Derry boss admitted the timing of the preliminary round clash, only two weeks after the final round of league fixtures, isn't ideal but he Tally believes it's an opportunity to show what they've learn from what he admits was a steep learning curve this season.

"Two weeks since we played our last league match and we're already playing championship but that's the nature of this new season," he said, "I think by fact of being drawn in the preliminary round too, it means you're rushed in that wee bit earlier too. Most teams have another week to get ready but, no, we are looking forward to it.

"We have been preparing pretty well. We've done as much as we possibly can and we're looking forward to seeing how we are against Donegal and how much we have learnt from the league this season.

"Donegal have a really strong championship record in Ballybofey, especially under Jim McGuinness, so we are under no illusions about how tough this game is going to be. It really will be an extremely difficult game.

"Ballybofey is probably the hardest place to go in any first or preliminary round game, not just in Ulster but across Ireland. It is the one place where any team will say, 'that is a tough, tough place to go' but the players know that. We'd like to think we have enough experience of playing those type of matches within the squad but this is a whole new game for them and a whole new season. That's going to be something we are relishing."

And despite few pundits offering Derry any hope of an upset on Sunday, Tally believes it's a chance to restart Derry's season in what he describes as an "unique" competition.

"The Ulster Championship is an unique competition in itself. No matter what happens in the league, the Ulster Championship is always unique.

"This has been the way in the National League for the last number of years really. Winning it is a lovely title to have but it's not something that people really go out and mark as a massive priority in their season. Your two major competitions are always going to be your provincial championship and the All Ireland Series.

"And even within those two, the Ulster Championship is unique because it is highly, highly competitive. It's the one championship in Ireland which throws up really big games; tough games, hard games. Winning an Ulster title is a hard thing to do.

"I think in general terms, the league is what it was but all eyes have been focused from probably the Mayo game toward the Ulster Championship and getting ready for it. We are really looking forward to it."