PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month for March in football, Eoin McEvoy with his award at PwC offices in Dublin. (Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)

Mickey Harte’s men have been drawn in a difficult looking Group 1 with the Connacht Championship winners (Galway or Mayo), Ulster runners-up (Armagh or Donegal) and Westmeath with the Oak Leafers opening fixtures away to the Connacht winners on the weekend of May 18-19th.

And McEvoy, who was this week named PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month for March following his heroics in the Division One league final against Dublin, says Derry are determined to push pass the shock defeat to Jim McGuinness’ Donegal last month.

“The success the team has had is unreal compared to the previous five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10 years,” explained McEvoy, a member of Derry’s All Ireland winning minor team of 2020, “Obviously, you have a lot of boys, who were part of that period. They remind you about how privileged we are to be in the position we are. We haven't won that many league titles, we haven't won that many Ulsters.

“So, we are in a privileged position, to keep pushing, to not settle for anything less. We have very good leaders in the group with Conor (Glass), Chrissy (McKaigue), Brendan (Rogers), Shane (McGuigan), CD (Conor Doherty), all them boys. They always try to keep pushing, to say 'don't settle, keep pushing', to try to get more and more. That is what we are trying to do at this stage.”

McEvoy’s emergence on the senior stage has already seen the Magherafelt player scoop two senior Ulster Championship medals, the Division One title and now ‘Player of the Month’ for March after his 2-02 in that Croke Park final.

“When we won the All-Ireland minor it was unreal. Whenever you have success the players want to keep playing. A good chunk of the team that won the All-Ireland minor have come into the set-up. It comes from the cliché - 'winning breeds winning',” he explained.

“Obviously, coming into the set-up, in my first year we won the Ulster title. It just gives you a bite for it, a buzz to want to get out on to the pitch to be playing in that team. The success brings more success because you want to keep winning.”

As well as McEvoy, Clare’s David Fitzgerald picked up the the PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Month award, while Armagh’s Aimee Mackin, who scored 3-12 in the month of March as the Orchard County scored impressive league wins over Kerry and Mayo, was the women’s football winner. Eimear McGrath of Tipperary was the camogie winner.

Fitzgerald played a hugely influential role in getting Clare to their first Allianz League Division One final in four years, scoring five points in the Banner’s crucial round four win over Kilkenny at Cusack Park and 1-3 in the semi-final win over Tipperary. McGrath was instrumental in taking Tipperary to the VERY National Camogie League final for the first time since 2009 with three impressive performances against Cork, Kilkenny and Clare.

Enda McDonagh, Managing Partner, PwC Ireland, said: “On behalf of everyone at PwC, I want to give our warmest congratulations to Aimee, Eimear, David and Eoin on being named the March Player of the Month Winners. March saw some incredibly competitive games across the leagues, making it all the more impressive that our winners stood out with their performances. Each player is more than deserving of this award for their outstanding contributions to their teams in their respective finals. PwC is proud to partner with the GAA and GPA to honour players from each code equally and we wish them all the best of luck during the Championship this season.”

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael, Jarlath Burns said; “Well done to all four award winners – Aimee, Eimear, David and Eoin. The consistency of your performances was hugely important to your team and these awards will come as a surprise to few.

“I wish you well in the weeks ahead and have no doubt you will be central to your team’s efforts to ensure a long summer. A special word of thanks to our partners PwC and the GPA for their support of awards which acknowledge individual excellence in the all-important team setting.”

GPA CEO Tom Parsons said; “Firstly, I want to congratulate Aimee, David, Eimear and Eoin on their outstanding performances during the month of March. They have rightly been recognised by their fellow players, something that makes these awards extra special. I wish all four of them continued success.

“As always, I want to thank PwC for their long-standing support of inter-county players. The partnership that has been established with PwC over the years has been invaluable. That extends beyond financial commitment. PwC have also never been slow to share their expertise and experience and also to give players opportunities to work within the organisation.

“I also want to mark Jarlath’s first PwC Player of the Month awards. Jarlath, the respect you showed in celebrating the inter-county game and its players in the presentations of the league trophies was very welcome. We look forward to working with you on both the player of the month awards and the PwC All-Stars during your time as GAA President.”