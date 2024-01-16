​Derry midfielder Brendan Rogers believes learning is a two way street when it comes to the new faces who are staking their claims on the Oak Leaf panel in 2024.

Brendan Rodgers closes in on Armagh's Justin Kieran during the Oak Leafers' McKenna Cup semi-final victory in the Athletic Grounds on Saturday. (Photo: John Merry)

Rogers had his second midfield partner in two games on Saturday as Mickey Harte used the absence of Conor Glass to pair the Slaughtneil player with Magherafelt's Dan Higgins for the victory over Armagh in the Athletic Grounds. Previous to that Rogers had Steelstown's Donncha Gilmore for company in the group win against Down and despite revelling in the role of the 'senior' partner, the 2023 All Star revealed he’s intent on learning as much as the squad's new boys.

"I suppose on paper it probably looks stronger but with the Glen boys still being out and the Slaughtneil boys not really coming back until late, this is probably only us getting out for the first or second time this year," he explained after Saturday's four point win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Look, we are trying to do our best and trying to share knowledge. You're always trying to learn from the young players as well because they bring that freshness at that age. A lot of those young lads have won a fair amount of underage silverware for Derry and things like that so who I am to say I'm the finished article and cannot learn from them and, likewise, them from us? It's a good experience all round."

Derry are one game away from retaining the McKenna Cup after Harte made it 71 victories in 81 games in the competition and Rogers believes the manager's competitive nature is a perfect fit for the Oak Leaf squad.

"That's the competitive nature of how Mickey operates and it reflects in the team," added the midfielder, "You're always going out to win every time. Look, you're never too good to play in any competition and you're never too good to say you don't want to win any competition. Ultimately you want to put your best foot forward all the time and that means you're trying to win every game and this is a competition we're in so we want to win it.