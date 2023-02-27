Shane McGuigan was in superb form for Derry in Newbridge, hitting 1-07 as the Oak Leafers won by 14 points. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2208GS - 002

Derry manager Rory Gallagher said he was impressed by his side’s attitude and desire as they over-ran a shell shocked Kildare in Newbridge on Sunday to make it four Division two wins from four.

​It was the perfect performance ahead of next Saturday's clash with promotion rivals Dublin in Celtic Park, with Shane McGuigan superb on his way a personal tally of 1-07 as the Oak Leafers ran out easy 14 points winners.

The Derry boss admitted he was surprised at the margin of victory but paid tribute to the work ethic of his squad who currently top the table.

"Look, you don't expect to come here and win by the margin we won by but I would come and expect us to play play,” explained Gallagher, “I would expect us to make life difficult for Kildare when they have the ball and to do well when we have it.

"Once you start to run away with a game it is very hard for opposition in the modern game to catch a lead.

"Just our attitude and desire,” added the Oak leaf boss when quizzed what had impressed him most, “Our preparation all week, just good players playing well with and without the ball.

"I thought we probably left a lot of scores behind us as well but I’m very happy with everybody.”

Despite a second barnstorming victory in a week, Gallagher emphasised nothing had been achieved with Derry biggest challenges still ahead.

"The ideal situation for going into the fifth game is to have won the first four but Dublin are the same and we have already been here last year so we have to go and prove ourselves all over again,” he added

Kildare: M Donnellan; M O'Grady, S Ryan, D Malone; D Hyland, K Flynn, P McDermott (0-1); K Feely, K O'Callaghan; E Doyle, B McCormack, A Beirne (0-1); N Flynn (0-2, 2f), D Kirwan (0-3, 3f), J Robinson. (Subs) D Flynn for Robinson, 30mins; J Sargent for Malone, HT; S O'Sullivan for N Flynn, HT; Paul C for Beirne, 43mins; B Coffey for McCormack, 54mins.

Derry: O Lynch; C McKaigue, E McEvoy (0-1), C McCluskey; C Doherty, P McGrogan, Padraig Cassidy; C Glass, B Rogers; N Toner (0-2, 2f), Paul Cassidy, E Doherty (0-3); B Heron (0-2), S McGuigan 1-7 (4f, 1m), N Loughlin (1-0). (Subs) S Downey for McGrogan, 54mins; O McWilliams for Heron, 59mins; C McGuckian for Padraig Cassidy, 64mins; P McNeill for McEvoy, 65mins; B McCarron for Toner, 67mins.