Emmett Bradley at the recent launch of the All-Ireland Series. (Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile)

​Derry's road to redemption reaches headquarters on Sunday for a clash in which could rewrite the Oak Leafers' 2024 championship narrative.

Probably the most surprising fact of the quarter-final tie against Kerry in Croke Park - a county Derry have defeated only once in championship football - is most pundits give Mickey Harte's team a real chance of an upset. Last week that synopsis would have been unthinkable according to those same pundits – which may say more about modern analysis than it does about Derry’s renaissance.

It's a tie that exposes the apparent flaws in the All Ireland Series system, the '100 per centers' against a thrice wounded Derry who defied championship etiquette by winning in Castlebar last Saturday. And even here we see the contradictions.

Kerry have won every championship game they've played this season but there are still plenty who question if Jack O'Connor's men have really been tested in the bear pit yet. That's not a charge can be levelled at Harte's men after bruising defeats against Donegal, Galway and Armagh, all of whom are in the last eight.

And, having picked themselves up off the canvas to see off Mayo with a display as much about character as tactics, those games are now being viewed as Derry having passed through the fire. The league champions remain underdogs but Newry and Castlebar have shifted the sands again and proved Harte's squad are not the disjointed panel people were accusing them of being.

But now's the acid test. Twelve months ago in the semi-final against O'Connor's men the loss of Padraig McGrogan probably cost Derry a spot in the final. The Newbridge man remains a huge loss this time around but with Eoin McEvoy and Conor Doherty having another game under their belts, things are looking much rosier in that regard. In fact this weekend could see the strongest Derry panel of the All Ireland Series yet with the likes of Niall Toner, Cormac Murphy, Donncha Gilmore and Niall Loughlin available to bolster the Oak charge off the bench, alongside one of either Emmett Bradley or Eunan Mulholland, depending on how Harte lines his side up.

The conundrum when facing any Kerry team is which approach to take. Do you sit in hoping the weight of numbers stifles the Cliffords, Sean O'Shea & Co, or do you press high and try to force a team much more comfortable on the ball to have to defend for prolonged periods?

The key in Croke Park is staying in the game. Most championship matches at this level are decided in the final 15 minutes, as last year's was. Derry are coming in this time from a different seat though so don't expect anything too gung-ho first half. After last week's epic against Mayo, Derry will not want to be chasing a team of Kerry's attacking nous in the second half.

The Clifford conundrum is likely to see Chrissy McKaigue detailed again. Diarmuid Baker is another possibility but picking up the Kerry dangerman on your first championship appearance in Croke Park would be a big ask. It’s not beyond the Steelstown man but Harte is likely to go for McKaigue's experience and besides, there are plenty more potential match winners for Baker to concentrate on, as illustrated by the Kingdom's 11 scorers in the recent group win against Meath.

Defensively against Mayo, Conor Glass and Ciaran McFaul patrolled in front of the posts but Derry need to wary of inviting Kerry on with defenders like Brian O Beaglaoich and Tom O'Sullivan well capable of hurting the opposition; that duo alone registering 0-12 in Kerry's three group victories over Monaghan, Louth and Meath.

At the other end Shane McGuigan may not have been at his free scoring best just yet but he remains a huge threat and with Lachlan Murray in great form, Kerry have a new danger to consider alongside the likes of Ethan Doherty and Paul Cassidy whose performances will be critical to Derry's game.

