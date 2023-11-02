Benny Heron of Derry and James Duffy of Fermanagh

Heron was part of the Derry side that won back-to-back to Ulster titles in 2022 and 2023 and was a stalwart for the Oak Leafers in their dramatic rise from Division 4 in 2019 to become All Ireland contenders.

In a statement, Derry GAA described the player as "an ace finisher with an eye for goal, Benny Heron matched talent with an utterly selfless attitude and was one of the most respected footballers in Derry over the past decade.

"The summer of 2022 will be remembered fondly by all Derry supporters with the county claiming its first Ulster title after a 24 year wait. It was a summer when Ballinascreen's Heron dazzled, becoming a hero to the red and white masses on the streets and terraces of Ulster and around Croke Park.

"On behalf of all Derry supporters we would like to sincerely thank Benny for all his efforts and the memories he has given us. Our best wishes are with Benny, his wife Laura and their young family for the future."