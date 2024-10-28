Michael Carty of Killeeshil holds off Craigbane's Conor McLaughlin. Photo: George Sweeney

​​Ulster Junior Football Championship, Round One

Craigbane 1-8, Killeeshil 0-7

For three quarters of this dogged encounter in difficult conditions at Owenbeg, Tyrone champions Kileeshill looked to have the edge in a defence dominated game.

After 48 well contested minutes Michael O’Neill’s brilliant point left the Tyrone champions 0-7 to 0-5 in front but like the county final, Craigbane had kept their best for last. The White Rocks men got the upper hand at midfield and nosed ahead with a Conor McLaughlin point six minutes from the end but the drama was yet to come.

Killeeshil's Bernard O’Neill battles with Cahir O'Kane of Craigbane. Photo: George Sweeney

As the game moved into added time Jude Og Moore’s intended pass to Fergal Mortimer bounced over the captain’s head and into the hands of Lee Moore, who for once did not have Bernard O’Neill for a shadow. Keeper Ciaran Reilly’s attempt to stop Moore failed and despite slipping, the experienced full forward steered the ball into the empty net. Reilly’s late ‘tackle’ on Moore then earning him a red card.

For long periods of an interesting encounter the Derry champions were under pressure but their defence, led by David Lowry and Conor McLaughlin, held firm. The deluge of rain that lasted for over half an hour had left the firm Owenbeg surface slippery which led to handling errors. The conditions also contributed to the loss of Craigbane’s attack leader, Cahir O’Kane, in the 54th minute.

A Kileeshil player slipped as he attempted to tackle O’Kane who, after treatment, was helped off and now looks a major doubt for the quarter-final clash with Knockbride of Cavan.

Killeshill took a 10 second lead when midfielder Dillon O’Neill took a pass on the run from Paul O’Neill to send over. Craigbane were soon on terms when full back Lowry appeared in the attack to pop over an easy point.

Brian Rainey, the most ‘senior’ player on the park ,was skipping about like a spring lamb, closing down attacks and helping out at midfield despite wearing the No. 13 jersey and he even managed to get on the score sheet. If there was to be a Craigbane player of the game he was the man.

Thomas Hoy, the Kileeshill captain and full forward, put his men in front but not for long as a well worked Jude Og Moore point in the eighth minute levelled matters. A Conor Donaghy free was negatived by Blian Gormley to leave it 0-3 each after 10 minutes.

Defences then took control with Jude Og Moore the only Craigbane scorer in the next 20 minutes. Hoy squared matters and in the last play of the half a Conor Donaghy free put his team in front by 0-5 to 0-4.

It was mainly about excellent defending at both ends in the opening 10 minutes of the second half. Eleven minutes in a Donaghy free put the Tyrone side two in front. At the three quarter stage a long effort from Bliain Gormley caught keeper Reilly off guard and bounced over the bar.

The experienced Gormley and Moore were beginning to take control at midfield but in a rare attack Michael O’Neill restored the Kileeshil two point lead but it was to prove their last score. Lee Moore was on target from a free and with seven minutes of regulation time remaining the lively Rainey squared matters with a neat finish.

James McLaughlin set up namesake Conor who gave his team the lead for the first time since the 21 st minute. With victory in their hands Lee Moore made sure with that injury time goal. Like the county final, another late, late show by Craigbane.

Craigbane scorers: Lee Moore (1-1,1f), Jude Og Moore (0-2), David Lowry, Bliain Gormley, Conor McLaughlin, Brian Rainey and Jude McLaughlin (0-1) each.

Kileeshill scorers: Tomas Hoy(0-2), Conor Donaghy(0-2f), Dillon O’Neill, and Michael O’Neill (0-1) each and Bernard O’Neill (0-1’45)

Craigbane: Ben O’Kane, Eoin Coll, David Lowry, Oisin O’Donnell, Conor McLaughlin, Rory Moore, James McLaughlin, Bliain Gormley, Jude Og Moore, Jacob McElhinney, Cahir O’Kane, Fergal Mortimer, Brian Rainey, Lee Moore, Jude McLauglhin. (Subs) Aaron Sharkey for J McLaughlin(41); Niall Cartin for C O’Kane (inj) (54).

Kileeshill: Ciaran Reilly, Ciaran O’Neill, Bernard O’Neill, Adam McConnell, Michael Carty, Conall Monaghan, Eoin Neill, Paul O’Neill, Dillon O’Neill, Luke Donnelly, Mark Monaghan, Conor Donaghy, Michael O’Neill, Tomas Hoy, Patrick McMullan. (Subs) Gary Reilly for C Donaghy (48); Jason Doyle for E Neill (50); Cahill Rafferty for L Donnelly (53); Michael Conlon for C Reilly (61)

Referee: Eoin Mallon (Armagh)