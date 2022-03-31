Diarmuid Connolly: “Galway Didn’t Fancy Derry In National League Final”
Diarmuid Connolly has claimed Galway fielded a weakened side against Roscommon last weekend to avoid a showdown with Derry in the National League second division final.
Roscommon won the match by five points to secure promotion and tee up a rematch in the decider, but the six-time All-Ireland winner suspects it will be a different looking Tribesman outfit taking to the field at Croke Park on Sunday.
“It was a funny one last weekend,” Connolly told BoyleSports. “Galway will call it an experimental team, but it was a bit of a dud team to be honest and I don’t think they wanted to meet Derry in a league final. You’d be fearful of playing Derry at Croke Park, they have a lot of running in their legs. They are an athletic team and I don’t think Galway match up with them very well.
“The team they put out last weekend against Roscommon wasn’t their strongest and I can’t imagine Padraig Joyce is going to do the same this time, so I think you can scratch that result.
“He has Galway playing good football, it’s really direct and they get the ball in early. Damien Comer is back playing really well and Shane Walsh has been one of the standout players in the division this year, he’s been immense. So I fancy Galway now, they’ve had a great campaign.