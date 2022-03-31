Derry’s Brendan Rogers closes in on Galway’s Sean Kelly at Owenbeg during the Tribesmen's recent Division Two victory. Dublin legend Diarmuid Connolly claims Galway didn't fancy meeting Derry in this weekend's league final. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2212GS – 006

Roscommon won the match by five points to secure promotion and tee up a rematch in the decider, but the six-time All-Ireland winner suspects it will be a different looking Tribesman outfit taking to the field at Croke Park on Sunday.

“It was a funny one last weekend,” Connolly told BoyleSports. “Galway will call it an experimental team, but it was a bit of a dud team to be honest and I don’t think they wanted to meet Derry in a league final. You’d be fearful of playing Derry at Croke Park, they have a lot of running in their legs. They are an athletic team and I don’t think Galway match up with them very well.

“The team they put out last weekend against Roscommon wasn’t their strongest and I can’t imagine Padraig Joyce is going to do the same this time, so I think you can scratch that result.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...