Doire Colmcille see off Claudy to claim U14 B title

Doire Colmcille, 2020 TBF Construction Machinery U14 B Championship winners

The encounter did not disappoint the supporters who had come out to cheer on their teams in the much-anticipated fixture between the two well matched sides.

A fiercely contested match and decisive scoring saw points galore from both sides with a strong Doire Colmcille team taking the lead and stretching ahead as the game progressed. This did not deter Claudy who closed the gap in normal time to tie with Colmcille and take the match to extra-time.

The action did not stop in the additional minutes with Doire Colmcille finding another level to score a goal and keep their supporters on the edge of their seats until the final whistle was blown and they were 1-23 to 7-8 victorious.

Colmcille’s Clara Casey was awarded Player of the Match as a result of her outstanding performance and with so much skill on display that night it truly is a remarkable achievement.

Team Captain Teagan McAdams lifted the cup on behalf of the Colmcille and took the opportunity to thank Claudy for a competitive match and warm reception at their pitch.

She also made sure to thank the Colmcille Coaches, Mickey Nash, Kevin Casey and Jonathan Coyle who have been instrumental in the girls’ success and look forward to more in the future.