Michael Geoghegan, Ulster GAA Vice-chairperson, Oisin Barr, Doire Colmcille GAC, and Raymond Edwards, Translink Senior Inspector.

The award is presented each month to one young volunteer whose efforts best demonstrate the volunteering ethos and community spirit of the GAA. Oisin was nominated by Doire Colmcille in recognition of the outstanding contribution he makes to the day-to-day running of the club.

The talented teenager is captain of the club’s U17 team, but outside of playing he led the establishment of the youth committee in the club, encouraging other young club members to get involved and arranging specific training in his role as committee chair. Oisin’s other extensive volunteer efforts include organising club events and tournaments, recruiting new players for his age group and refereeing underage Go Games. He also took part in Ulster GAA’s Young Leaders Programme this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presenting Oisin with his award, Translink Senior Inspector, Raymond Edwards, said: “Translink is proud of the role we play in keeping people better connected through our services and support of initiatives like this.

“It’s great to see young people like Oisin playing such a vital role in their communities, keeping other young people connected through sport, community work and development opportunities. Oisin is a great example of how young people can really help to make a positive impact and I congratulate him on his award.”

Ulster GAA Vice-chairperson, Michael Geoghegan, added: “Oisin’s attitude and ability in motivating others is outstanding, and his remarkable initiative in setting up a youth committee and giving a voice to his peers within his club displays a level of leadership beyond his years.

“I congratulate Oisin and all the young nominees this month who are doing tremendous work in their local GAA clubs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doire Colmcille GAC Childrens’ Officer, Ciaran McCorry, concluded: “Oisin has been a member of the club from a very early age and continues to develop himself and the team on the field of play. He displays leadership qualities not only as a player, but also within the general activities of the club as a whole.

“As a club we are indebted to Oisin for his proactivity, and therefore I believe he is a worthy recipient of Translink Young GAA Volunteer of the Month.”

Applications for the August Young Volunteer of the Month award are now open. To nominate a young person aged 14-24 for the accolade, visit ulster.gaa.ie/youngvolunteeraward .

•Meanwhile with the Derry Club championship season well under way in recent weeks, season tickets for the 2023 Derry Club Championships remain available .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Priced £70, the season ticket gives the holder admission to all games in the senior, intermediate and junior hurling and football championships, up to and including the county finals. Tickets are now available on the BuyTicketApp which can be downloaded from www.buyticketapp.co.uk/.

Admission is free for Under 16s, with no ticket required.