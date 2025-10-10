Premier Electric Derry Junior Football Championship semi-final

Doire Trasna 4-17, Moneymore 2-21

Chaos: it was beautiful, brilliant chaos as Doire Trasna booked their place in the Premier Electrics Junior Football Championship final with a remarkable extra-time victory over Moneymore at Owenbeg on Friday night.

And where do you start with a game that saw 44-year-old former Derry City keeper Gerard Doherty play his first game of Gaelic football in 30 years, produce a couple of superb saves and still get outshone by a trio of Trasna teenagers!

The Pearses were out; or as good as when they trailed the Henry Joys by five points as the semi-final moved into four minutes of injury time. A costly free against Moneymore's Andrew Walker was then marched forward to the edge of the two point arc from where Trasna teenager No. 1, the superb Conor O'Donnell - who enhances his reputation with every game - sent over the two point free that offered only a hint of what was to follow.

With a couple of substitutions pushing the clock past 65 minutes, Trasna launched one final attack. Colin Murray fired in a high ball which John McKivergan did well to break down and play to Eoghan Quigg whose goalbound shot was blocked by a brilliant last ditch block by Moneymore's Luke Moran.

The '45' was ‘kitchen sink’ time. O'Donnell flighted a lovely driven ball in and there, among a sea of stretching bodies, was Trasna stalwart Caolan Doyle to punch into the net and tie the game at 2-13 to 1-16.

And it was Doyle's last involvement as the unsightly melee that ensued as the teams left the pitch resulted in red cards for Moneymore keeper Ronan McKee and Pearses midfield talisman, alongside Moneymore manager Eunan Murray.

Fourteen a side then for the extra 20 minutes....... But let's rewind slightly.

At 7pm on Friday Trasna teen No. 2 Oran Donnelly was suited and booted at the St. Columb's College formal in the Everglades Hotel on Derry city's Prehen Road. At 9.05pm he was firing home the Pearses crucial fourth goal after a match-winning cameo that started at 7.50PM!

Donnelly left the black tie function just in time to be introduced 21 minutes after the 7.30pm throw-in and, when all others around him began to tire, he simply got stronger. Indeed his fiercely struck goal after one trademark lung busting run from deep in the second half of extra-time was just reward for a superb display.

And we can't forget Trasna teen No. 3, Somhairle McFadden.

Moneymore, with the excellent Tiernan O'Neill almost unplayable at times, had started the extra period well with O'Neill edging them two in front with two frees. A Quigg free reduced it but when another O'Neill free left the Henry Joys two in front once more Trasna were rocking.

Step forward McFadden to take on the responsibility with a two-pointer that breathed new life in the Waterside club's challenge. It wasn't his cleanest strike and bounced on it's way over but McFadden's mature display had earned his stroke of good fortune and it was exactly the foot up the city men needed.

Within a minute Murray was firing them back in front at 2-17 to 1-19 before, seconds later, McKivergan fed O'Donnell to charge through and fire a low finish for an unanswered 1-03 in the final two minutes of the first half of extra-time.

Moneymore never recovered, especially when Donnelly hit the net within seconds of the restart and Moneymore then went down to 13 with a red card for Kian O'Neil.

Yet even then they weren't finished as points from Darren O'Kane and Mark McLoughlin preceded a last kick goal from Daniel Jackson but it wasn't enough in a semi-final where passions were always simmering near the surface.

By the final whistle it was almost easy to forget how good Moneymore had been for long periods, Tiernan O'Neill - who finished with1-7 – was breathtaking at times alongside Tiernan Kelly, Cormac Murphy and the mercurial Maciej Orzel who caused Trasna problems all night.

But the night belonged to the city men who had sprung a major surprise with the late inclusion of stalwart Doherty – who had originally agreed to turn out for the club's reserve side – after regular keeper Flynn Doherty was injured in training during the week.

Yet if the Junior Championship arena was a new experience for the Brandywell legend, a Friday night under lights wasn't after some 324 appearances for the Candy Stripes in a professional career that spanned 25 years.

And things started impressively for the Pearses who were also missing the midfield energy of Cormac Kelly but Moneymore wiped out an early 0-3 to no score lead to deservedly go into half-time two in front at 0-8 to 0-6.

The second half caught fire when O'Neill thundered home the opening goal on 36 minutes to move the Henry Joys 1-09 to 0-8 in front, before the same player pushed the lead out to six with two more frees.

Trasna needed a foothold and Eoghan Quigg, again Trasna's most reliable source of scores, provided it on 39 minutes. Not for the first time Murray was the provider and whilst Quigg's shot took a slight deflection, it was the moment the blue touch paper was lit on a semi-final which just took off.

Dylan Deery made it a two point game at 1-09 to 1-11 but when Moneymore answered with a huge two pointer from Conan McCoy and singles from Walker and Tiernan Kelly, their 1-15 to 1-09 lead with nine minutes left looked like a match winning one.

Ciaran McGowan and Donnelly did lift the Pearses’ tally to 1-11 but with O'Kane having pushed Moneymore out to 1-16 in between their points and the match now in added time, it looked game over.

But what did we know. The fireworks had only just begun!

Doire Trasna scorers: Eoghan Quigg 1-5 (2f), Conor O'Donnell 1-4 (1tpf), Caolan Doyle 1-1, Oran Donnelly 1-1, Somhairle McFadden 0-3 (1tp), Dylan Deery 0-1, Ciaran McGowan 0-1, Colin Murray 0-1.

Moneymore scorers: Tiernan O'Neill 1-7 (5f), Tiernan Kelly 0-4 (3f), Cormac Murphy 0-4 (1tp), Maciej Orzel 0-1, Mark McLoughlin 0-2, Andrew Walker 0-1, Darren O'Kane 0-2, Daniel Jackson 1-0.

Doire Trasna: Gerard Doherty, Shane Lyttle, Mark Healy, David Officer, Connell Guille, Conor O’Donnell, Somhairle McFadden, Sean Fleming, Caolán Doyle, Dylan Deery, Colin Murray, Ryan Lindsay, John McKivergan, Eoghan Quigg, Tomás McCrossan. (Subs) Oran Donnelly for J McKivergan, 21mins; Niall Gallagher for S Lyttle (inj), 27mins; John McKivergan for R Lindsay, 41mins; Ciaran McGowan for D Deery, 50mins; Cathal McKane for C Guille, 62mins; Jack McCarron for S Fleming, 7mins (ET).

Moneymore: Ronan McKee, Andrew Walker, Mark McLoughlin, Luke Moran, Chinasa Okoronkwo, Rory Young, Kian O'Neill, Conan McCoy, Cormac Murphy, Ryan McKee, Maciej Orzel, Tiernan Kelly, Tiernan O'Neill, Conan Mcaleese, Daniel Jackson. (Subs) Ryan McAllister for C Okoronkwo, 31mins (B/S - rev HT); Darren O'Kane for R McKee, 50mins; Mark Bell for D Jackson, 53mins; Ryan ,McAllister for A Walker, 62mins; Emmett Crozier for C McCoy, 65mins; Conan McCoy for R Young, 5mins (ET); Daniel Jackson for R McAllister, 7mins (ET).

Referee: Cathal Dohery