Premier Electrics Junior Championship Quarter-Final

Doire Trasna 1-11, Doire Colmcille 0-08

Eoghan Quigg's 1-07 helped fired Doire Trasna into a Premier Electrics Junior Championship semi-final against Moneymore after a performance that was more workmanlike than exhilarating against city rivals Doire Colmcille in Celtic Park on Monday.

Collie Mac Eoin's Pearses were never in any serious danger after Quigg's 39th minute goal but this was far from vintage stuff against a Colmcille team missing the influential duo of Malachy Campbell and Fergal McAnaney.

Gerard Doherty's Colmcille bossed much of the opening half but lacked the attacking threat to turn decent possession and position into a serious advantage on the scoreboard. Trasna meanwhile struggled with their handling as well as a lack penetration and movement inside yet still managed to turn around one point to the good at 0-6 to 0-5.

Much of Colmcille's build on centred on the impressive play-making trio of Dee Watson, Seosamh McCartie and especially Ethan Cooper who was excellent throughout but despite leading 0-5 to 0-2 on 18 minutes they never had a full grip on proceedings. And the longer the game wore on, the more Trasna settled in their pattern, Quigg's goal the catalyst for a second half in which Pearses hit 1-03 without reply to make the game safe.

Much of the credit for the gear change went to two of Trasna's new kids on the block, Conor O'Donnell and Cormac Kelly, who ran the second 30 minutes and injected some much needed pace and drive into a display that had been too slow and too lateral.

Along with Oran Donnelly and Somhairle McFadden, this young quartet are already key to Trasna hopes and provide most of the energy alongside some of the more experienced names like Caolan Doyle, Collie Murray and Tomas McCrossan.

The was the positive. The negative was a spread of only three scorers and just 1-04 (including one two pointer) from play; that despite still securing the largest winning margin of any of the four junior semi-finalists.

Trasna went into the game as short odds favourites to progress but it was Colmcille who started the better although McCartie's early free was quickly cancelled out by a brace of frees from his Trasna counterpart, Quigg. Yet those frees were all Trasna had to show for their opening 20 minutes. Colmcille meanwhile built on their opener with two points from Cooper (1f), a fantastic solo effort from McGee and another McCartie free to lead 0-5 to 0-2.

O'Connell's lovely free from the right was Trasna's first score for nine minutes but now enjoying more joy at the Colmcille kick-out, they were slowly becoming dominant.

Indeed that man O'Donnell brought them level one minute before the break when he worked a '45 short with Quigg before taking the return pass and splitting the posts with the score of the game, a magnificent two point effort that made brought it to 0-5 to 0-5; this after coming within the width of a post of the opening Trasna goal seconds earlier.

And there was still time for a foul on Murray to provide the chance for Quigg to edge Trasna into a half-time lead they barely deserved.

McCartie levelled with another free four minutes after the restart but Colmcille were indebted to a remarkable Michael Nash save two minutes later, the veteran keeper producing a breathtaking point blank stop to deny John McKivergan what looked a certain Trasna goal.

The respite however proved temporary as just three minutes later, the ball was in the Colmcille net. Again O'Donnell started the move, feeding the ball into McKivergan who unselfishly squared the ball across the face of goal where Quigg was waiting to punch home from close range for 1-06 to 0-6.

Three more Quigg points, two from frees, took the game away from Colmcille completely as Kelly's driving runs continued to caused havoc in their defence. Another McCarte signalled the end of 18 minutes without a score but 1-09 to 0-7 was a gap they were never going to close.

Another Quigg free took it back out to six and while Ciaran Curran replied once more with lovely left footed effort, it was fitting that the final say was left to two of Trasna's rising stars.

A succession of time consuming passes found O'Donnell in the corner back almost by accident and the teenager was having none of this playing out time nonsense. Accelerating away from tired legs, O'Donnell drove deep into the Colmcille half where his pass picked out fellow teen Donnelly who held off one challenge, turned and fired over a wonderful long range score which capped an eventually comfortable passage into the last four.

Colmcille will rue not making more of their first half superiority, but shorn of their suspended duo, Campbell and McAnaney, they lacked a cutting edge to really push a Trasna defence in which Davy Officer and McCrossan were excellent when called on.

Trasna were worthy winners without ever finding top gear, though they'll have to improve again before facing Moneymore.

Doire Trasna scorers: Eoghan Quigg 1-7 (6f), Conor O'Donnell 0-3 (1tp, 1f), Oran Donnelly 0-1.

Doire Colmcille scorers: Seosamh McCartie 0-4 (4f), Ethan Cooper 0-2 (1f), Dee McGee 0-1, Ciaran Curran 0-1.

Doire Trasna: Flynn Doherty, Shane Lyttle, David Officer, Niall Gallagher, Oran Donnelly, Conor O'Donnell, Eoghan Devlin, Cormac Kelly, Caolan Doyle, Dylan Deery, Colin Murray, Somhairle McFadden, John McKivergan, Eoghan Quigg Tomas McCrossan. (Subs) Connell Guille for E Devlin, 51mins; Ryan Lindsay for D Deery, 51mins; Cathal McKane for R McCrossan, 61mins.

Doire Colmcille: Michael Nash, David O'Connor, Eamon McDaid, Tiernan Breslin, Phil Duffy, Dee Watson, Matthew Carlin, Ciaran Curran, Conor Murphy, Ethan Cooper, Seosamh McCartie, John McCorry, Tiarnan McKeever, Ryan Loughran, Sean Nangle. (Subs) Shaun McColgan for S Nangle, 49mins; Ben Smyth for R Loughran, 55mins.

Referee: Martin Donnelly