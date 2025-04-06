Derry senior football team manager Paddy Tally. Photo: George Sweeney

Ulster Senior Football Championship, preliminary round

Donegal cruised through to an Ulster Championship quarter-final against Monaghan after a 10 point victory over Derry in a game that summed up the Oak Leafers’ year so far.

It really was the hope that killed for Paddy Tally's team for whom some really promising passages of football were constantly undermined by a misfiring kick-out and poor decision making at critical junctures of the game. The Ulster Championship is an unforgiving arena and conceding 1-10 off your own kick-out will not give you a chance of winning many games, not at the top level.

The frustration from an Oak Leaf perspective was that there was glimpses of Derry potential, a few false dawns as such, but all to often they were punctured by missed chances or turnover ball that fuelled Donegal in front of 15,023 fans in Ballybofey.

Both halves saw Derry put themselves in an excellent position to strike. The opening half was tied at 0-5 apiece with Derry having already missed a penalty in a tally of 1-03 that they should have added to those five points. Donegal weren't as generous as Daire O Baoill then took the game by the scruff of the neck to hit a personal 1-04 in the final 10 minutes, including two superb two-pointers, to give the half a very different complexion by the hooter.

Trailing by seven at the break but with the breeze to come, Derry started the second half in blistering fashion as two pointers from Brendan Rogers and Conor Doherty saw Donegal's lead reeled into just two at 1-12 to 1-10, again igniting hope of an upset.

But just as it seemed Derry had the momentum, a third 50m penalty given against the Oak Leafers by referee Brendan Cawley settled Donegal who went on to hit seven points unanswered points which killed the game, with Derry not able to get their hands on the ball. This having hit 0-6 without reply in the first half.

Ironically Derry had the best player on the pitch in Brendan Rogers but Donegal's potent attack, an attack that saw each of their opening eight scores taken by a different player - and a spread of 11 scorers in total - was a threat Derry couldn't match at the opposite end.

The was no shortage of effort from a Derry squad who battled to the end but chasing the game, Derry were picked off by Patrick McBrearty in particular as Donegal eased home with plenty to spare. The Oak Leafers now have six weeks to regroup before the All Ireland Series with plenty to do in a season where they always seem to have been playing catch up.

Jim McGuinness pulled out all his big guns for this Ulster opener with Michael Murphy and McBrearty both brought in to start while there was a championship debut for Finbarr Roarty. Derry meanwhile had three tasting Ulster championship action for the first time, Neil McNicholl in nets, Marty Bradley in defence and Dan Higgins in midfield, while Cahir McMonagle and Patrick McGurk made it five after coming on as a second half substitutes.

And despite their differing league fortunes the early stages were more than a little encouraging for Paddy Tally's team. With Ciaran McFaul back to dictate tempo, Derry controlled long spells of possession.

Possession though was proving hard won in that opening half as Donegal squeezed the life out of the Oak Leaf kick-out, enjoying more than a little success from the visitors' restarts.

But the opening half hinged on six Donegal points in six minutes which gave tilted an even 35 minutes after that early penalty miss. Shane McGuigan was hauled down by Hugh McFadden for a seventh minute penalty of the stonewall variety but the Derry forward saw his penalty saved by Shaun Patton before the Tir Chonaill keeper made an even better stop on the Slaugtneil forward's follow up.

But even with that miss Derry were right where they needed to be with 25 minutes gone before O Baoill took centre stage. Derry's reaction to his initial two-pointer was positive, a flowing Oak Leaf move ending in Dan Higgins sliding a lovely low finish under Patton for 0-11 to 1-05, but Donegal responded with O Baoill then rattling the Derry net inside two minutes of Higgins’ goal.

Another Oak Leaf foothold arrived with those five points in three minutes at the start of the second half as Michael Murphy was fortunate to only see yellow for a tackle on Niall Loughlin.

Yet just as quickly as hopes had risen, they were dashed, Donegal hitting seven without reply to move 1-19 to 1-10 clear. There would be no way back for Derry, who now have six weeks to change their season's narrative.

Donegal scorers: Conor O'Donnell 0-2, Ryan McHugh 0-1, Shane O'Donnell 0-2, Ciaran Moore 0-2, Peadar Mogan 0-1, Daoire O Baoill 1-4 (2tp), Michael Murphy 0-2 (1f), Patrick McBrearty 0-7, (3f), Finbarr Roarty 0-2, Oisin Gallen 0-1, Jamie Brennan 0-1.

Derry scorers: Dan Higgins 1-0, Padraig McGrogan 0-1, Lachlan Murray 0-2 (1f), Niall Toner 0-1, Shane McGuigan 0-4 (4f), Brendan Rogers 0-5 (2tp), Conor Doherty 0-2 (1tp).

Donegal: Shaun Patton, Finnbarr Roarty, Brendan McCole, Ciaran Moore, Ryan McHugh, Caolan McGonagle, Peadar Mogan, Hugh McFadden, Michael Murphy, Daire O Baoill, Ciaran Thompson, Shane O'Donnell, Odhran McFadden Ferry, Conor O'Donnell, Patrick McBrearty. (Subs) Mark Curran for O McFadden-Ferry, HT; Oisin Gallen for C O'Donnell, 49mins; Jamie Brennan for P McBrearty, 56mins; Jason McGee for H McFadden, 59mins; Niall O'Donnell for F Roarty, 65mins.

Derry: Neil McNicholl, Diarmuid Baker, Brendan Rogers, Martin Bradley, Conor Doherty, Padraig McGrogan, Eoin McEvoy, Conor Glass, Dan Higgins, Ethan Doherty, Paul Cassidy, Ciaran McFaul, Niall Toner, Shane MCGuigan, Lachlan Murray. (Subs) Niall Loughlin for D Higgins, 36mins; Cahir McMonagle for N Toner, 50mins; Patrick McGurk for E Doherty, 56mins; Declan Cassidy for P McGrogan, 65mins.

Referee: Brendan Cawley