Eoin Bradley remains the key player in the Glenullin attack

Two Teams Hard To Separate.

For many years Drumsurn were under the thumb of Glenullin every time they met at senior

level but the field is now levelled out. In recent games Drumsurn have more than held their

Drumsurn's Ciaran 'Banty' Mullan is still the man to make them tick.

own in meetings.

This game could hinge on the contribution of the two full forwards. Eoin Bradley has been

leading the Glenullin line with distinction as had been Tiernan McHugh for Drumsurn until a

thigh injury has slowed him down. He failed to score in the last two championship games and

if he is not fully fit it will diminish the St. Matthews chances in a game where they go in as

slight favourites.

Glenullin have players with vast championship experience. It may have been fifteen years

since they won the John McLaughlin Cup but players like Eoin Bradley, Eunan O’Kane, John

O’Kane and Gerard O’Kane still have a lot to offer. Manager Paddy Bradley who was the star

man when they beat Bellaghy in 2007 is now the manager.

Paddy candidly admitted that his team are in the final without playing particularly well. They

are the only team who have come through the entire campaign to date unbeaten but a number

of their games were pretty close..

Drumsurn earned a harsh lesson from last year when they won the league. They faced

Greenlough in the first round of the championship and flopped. This year they took a more

careful approach in the league. Manager Sean Brady and his assistant Martin Mullan used a

wide range of players during the league campaign and put all their eggs into the championship

basket. They did lose to Glenullin in the qualifying stages but were not at full strength.

It has been an unpredictable championship to date with fancied teams like Greenlough

Faughanvale and Foreglen not making their expected impact.

In the quarter finals Glenullin beat Limavady comfortably enough but they struggled in the

semi final to beat an injury hit Castledawson team in a low scoring affair by 1-6 to 1-4.

Drumsurn had a goal to spare over dual junior champions Desertmartin before seeing off

Foreglen in what was arguably the best game in any of the three championships. They looked

to be running away with it coming up to half time when Foreglen shook them with a brace of

goals. They refused to panic and continued to play their attractive brand of direct football. In

the end they won by 1-14 o 2-7.

Glenullin have been able to win games without looking brilliant and for them that indicates

that that if they hit top gear some day they will take a lot of stopping. The player who has

contributed most to their rise in form this season is Neil McNcholl at midfield. The former

Derry under 21 player has overcome three cruciate knee ligament operations and has been scoring freely from both play and long range frees.

Fearghal Close one of the younger Glenullin players has been making a big impact in the half forward line. He scored four points from play against Limavady. Felix Kilmartin, Ronan Close and Eunan Boylan are other players who will backbone the team in future years.

Drumsurn may lack the big time experience of the neighbours but they have what Glenullin

may lack and that is searing pace on the flanks. Fearghal McIntyre, Tiernan Woods, Shea

Murray, Ruairi Rafferty and Harry Foster can launch quick counter attacks that can catch the

opposing defence out of position.

They are particularly strong up the middle with Cahir Mullan having a great season at centre

half back. The midfield duel between Dara Rafferty and Neil McNicholl could go a log way

to deciding who gets hands on the Lee, Bateson and Sheridan cup. Last year’s winners

Steelstown will be a hard act to follow. They went on to win the All Ireland title.

The result of this game could hinge on the performances of two 38 year olds. Eoin ‘Skinner’

Bradley has been the top scorer for Glenullin in the championship. Ciaran ‘Banty’ Mullan an

all Ireland minor winner with Derry in 2002 is still pulling the strings in the Drumsurn attack.

Fasten your seat belts for extra time!

Drumsurn will select from Ronan Rafferty, Fearghal McIntyre, Daniel McNicholl, Eoin

Ferris, Tiernan Woods, Cahir Mullan, Harry Foster, Dara Rafferty, Shea Murray, Sean

Butcher, Ruairi Rafferty, Ryan Mullan, Daryl Mullan, Tiernan McHugh, Ciaran Mullan,

Steven Harbinson, Barry Harkin, Christopher Harbinson, Dane Mullan, Michael McCloskey,

Pearse McNickle, Conor Rafferty, Conor Foster, Martin Hamill.

Glenulin will select from Niall O’Kane, Daniel O’Kane, Eunan O’Kane, Mark O’Kane, John

O’Kane, Dermot O’Kane, Donal O’Kane, Eunan Boylan, Ronan Close, Neil McNicholl,

Tarlach Bradley, Cathal Hasson, Fearghal Close, Eoin Bradley, Brian Mullan, Conor

