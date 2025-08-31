Aaron May of Ards is hauled to the ground by City of Derry’s Mark Scott. Photo: George Sweeney

Ulster Rugby, Qualifying League Two

City of Derry 13, Ards 28

While it wasn't the dream start new City of Derry Head Coach Neil Beddow would have hoped for, there were undoubted signs of encouragement despite the 'Green & Black' opening their Ulster Qualifying League 2 campaign with defeat against Ards at Judges Road on Saturday.

A brace of tries in each half gave the north Down club a bonus point victory but this was far from a stroll for one of the pre-season favourites for promotion. Backed by a stiff first half breeze, tries from Joel DePledge and Matthew Kane gave Ards a 14-0 interval lead but considering the elements, Derry - who still have a number of close season signings to come into the panel - had more than enough reason for second half optimism.

City of Derry’s Isaiah Morris shields the ball from Ards pair Shay Dunckett and Ben Goldthorpe. Photo: George Sweeney

And optimism quickly turned to hope within 10 minutes of the restart as two Alex McDonnell penalties reduced the deficit to only eight points with Derry continuing to press.

The game hinged on the next score with both sides having decent field position and opportunity. Unfortunately for the sizeable crowd who braved the conditions, that match defining score went the way of the visitors who then made the game safe with a late fourth try that put a gloss on the scoreboard Derry didn't deserve.

Even then, there was still time for Sam Milligan to grab the first competitive try of the Beddow era with the last play of the game and it was the least the Judges Road men deserved on an afternoon when frustrations were laced with positives.

Andrew Millar at scrum-half was excellent while the returning McDonnell is as good as kicker as there is in the division, his boot accounting for eight points of Derry's final tally. The locals were up against a dominant Ards scrum and struggled at times in the set piece but the loss of front row lynchpin Cathal Cregan was a critical factor in that.

City of Derry’s Tom Cameron attempts a break forward against Ards. Photo: George Sweeney

Lowry McCollum and Mark Scott shone in the home pack while Derry's scramble defence, although slightly narrow at times, was very good against a fast and mobile Ards back line meaning Beddow has plenty to build on, especially when once he has his full squad at his disposal.

With Ards winning the toss and electing to play with the wind at their backs first half, the opening 40 minutes of the season were always going to be about how Derry defended and they impressed in that regard.

In Tom Arthur Donnan and DePledge the visitors had two big ball carriers and backed by the elements, Ards had Derry on the backfoot from the first whistle. Indeed it took a superb late tackle by Derry full-back Christopher McCann to stop Angus Christie getting in at the corner with only three minutes on the clock.

The visitors’ pressure kept coming and it eventually told on 16 minutes. A Derry scrum 10m out was wheeled more than 90 degrees and from the resulting penalty, Ards' big No. 8 DePledge took a quick tap and had enough support to help him crash over the line. With out-half Christie kicking the extras, Ards were 0-7 up.

They doubled that advantage on 28 minutes and again it was through the good work of their pack, front row Matthew Kane this time the player forced over the whitewash off the sustained effort of his team-mates.

With Christie nailing his second kick, it was starting to look ominous for Derry but credit to Beddow's young side, they regathered themselves to enjoyed a first period of sustained pressure in the game with winger Benn Henderson almost getting himself in on the kick of McDonnell's clever kick through.

Ards survived but failed to add to their own tally so turning around two converted tries behind, Derry were well in the game.

They proved that with two McDonnell penalties inside 10 minutes of the restart to reel Ards back to 8-14 and at that point it was all Derry. Once or twice they looked like grabbing the try that would blow the game wide open, notably with a couple kicks through that but for the bounce of the ball, could have brought the try they were searching for.

However the chances slipped away and Ards eventually regained their grip with centre Robbie Johnston putting in substitute Matthew Bell after another impressive visiting scrum to run around the back and dot down for a try Christie converted for 21-6.

With only eight minutes left, Ards' third try had taken the wind out of home sails and was no surprise when they claimed their bonus point with one minute to go when DePledge grabbed his second try of the game, Christie again converting to cap a perfect afternoon of kicking for the visiting out-half.

Despite the obvious disappointment, and with even the chance of a losing bonus point now wrestled from their grasp, Derry illustrated the type of character that should stand to them this season when, with the last play of the match, they forced Ards back, switched play left and eventually manufactured the space for young winger Milligan to grab his first try.

McDonnell's conversion was academical but the fighting spirit displayed wasn't and bodes well for a young squad finding its feet.

City of Derry: Tom Cameron, Cathal Cregan, Nathan Campbell, Gary McKinley, Lowry McCollum, Tiarnan Dillon, Mark Scott, Isiah Morris, Andrew Millar, Alex McDonnell, Benn Henderson, Jack Beattie, David Graham, Sam Milligan, Christopher McCann. (Replacements) Matthew McMonagle, Shane Beattie, Gregg Parkhill.

Ards: Daniel Patton, Tom Arthur Donnan, Matthew Kane, Matthew Walker, Luke Megarity, Robbie Grant, Ben Goldthorpe, Joel DePledge, Shay Duckett, Angus Christie, Rory Christie, Robbie Johnston, Aaron May, Ryan Upritchard, Jack Smith. (Replacements) Curtis Ewing, Matthew Bell, Adam Barnes.

Referee: Graham Gibson