The return of a fully fit Padraig Cassidy has been major boost for a rejuvenated Slaughtneil . Photo: George Sweeney

The 16 starters are down to four and it’s the same quartet filling the semi-finals slots for the third successive year in the O’Neill’s Derry Senior Football Championship

Each of the four clubs has been county champions since 2019 when Magherafelt came out of the blue to shock Glen who were then seeking their first.

The Rossas were beaten by Slaughtneil in the 2020 final at Bellaghy. In turn Slaughtneil were displaced by Glen who took three in a row from 2021-23 before along came a young Newbridge team to prevent The Wattys from being only the third ‘four in a row’ team in the county.

Seldom has there been four teams so evenly matched contesting the semi finals on what looks a blockbuster weekend of football.

Newbridge's Shane McGrogan battles with Steelstown’s Cahir McMonagle in the senior quarter-final. Photo: George Sweeney

Glen v Magherafelt

(Sat, Owenbeg 7pm)

A floodlight game that will see the two very fit teams go head to head in an intriguing affair that looks so evenly balanced. This is the classic case of experience facing the exuberance of youth which adds to the intrigue of a game that should be a classic.

Between the teams there are quite a number of players who have represented their county at various levels and the ‘new’ rules suit fast and fit players which gives Gavin Devlin’s charges a better chance than they would have had last year.

Glen, who have contested two All Ireland club finals, winning the latter, built their game around controlled and careful football. When they got possession they were experts at holding it and rarely giving any wayward passes.

The Wattys could be outplayed for periods yet end up winning through the brilliance of Conor Glass. That was the case when his brilliant goal in the 2023 final saw off St. Brigid’s of Roscommon who had one hand on the Andy Merrigan Cup until that fantastic finish by the sublime midfielder.

Magherafelt remain a work in progress. Go back to their winning team of 2019 and only a handful of players remain in their 30 man panel. Their leader for many years, Danny Heavron, hung up the boots at the end of last season but Michael McEvoy, Conor McCluskey Shea McGuckin, Paddy McLarnon, and Conor Kearns would have been around then.

Glen have had virtually the same squad for the past five years and some good young players coming in to add pace to their panel but what might hinder the Maghera men is a lack of game time for some of their key men have had injuries. Ciaran McFaul, Michael Warnock, Danny McDermott and Emmett Bradley have all missed a lot of the championship action but on the plus side it has given opportunities to Alex Doherty, Stevie O’Hara, Marc Dixon, Peter Bryson and Cahir McCabe to stake a first team claim for this ultra important game.

The key battleground will be midfield. There All Star nominee Conor Glass and his vastly experienced partner Emmett Bradley will be facing two brilliant players in the powerful Dan Higgins and the ever reliable Eoin McEvoy. In the quarter final the Rossas pair completely overwhelmed the highly rated Bellaghy duo of Peter Cassidy and Oisin McErlean.

In terms of attacking play, Glen might have the edge, Jack Doherty with his power and blistering pace has been ripping up defences so it will be quite a contest between him and Conor ‘Clucky’ McCloskey, one of the best man markers in the inter county scene.

However in an overall sense the Magherafelt back line lacks experience with four of them just over 20 years of age.

Glen have had a bit of a cruise to the last four with two wins over second division Banagher and one against a Dungiven team that imploded after that shock first day win over champions, Newbridge. The Rossas have come a harder road, beating Ballinascreen by 10, Lavey by five and Bellaghy by 12.

It’s a hard one to call but the speed of Magherafelt could be a major factor, maybe after extra time!

Slaughtneil v Newbridge

(Sun, Owenbeg 3pm)

Defending champions Newbridge are the outsiders of the four remaining clubs and they’ll be out to prove a point against a new look Slaughtneil team.

In the last few years seven new players have come into Mark Doran’s team which has given it a freshness that had been missing. They beat a very good Lavey team in the quarter final despite not playing well in the opening 20 minutes. Their ability to hit goals, either set up or finished by Shane McGuigan, made the difference and they’re so difficult to beat.

Younger players like the O’Mianain brothers, Cahal McKaigue and the two Cassidys, Shea and Eamon, plus the multi-talented Fionn McEldowney have gelled well with top quality players like Brendan Rogers, Chrissy McKaigue, Padraig Cassidy and Christopher ‘Sammy’ Bradley.

Newbridge, who shocked the football world by beating reigning All Ireland champions, Glen last year have a young and skilful team but their consistency has not been great in this championship.

A shock hammering by Dungiven in the opening round was followed by a brilliant display against The Loup. Then, in the quarter final, they had to stretch every sinew to beat Steelstown who came into the game as rank outsiders.

The only team to beat Slaughtneil in the championship over the past four years has been Glen and now that they are out of their shadow they will want to show they remain a major force in Derry football. With three former All Stars in their 15 they have the ability to push on.

A lot will depend on what Newbridge team turns up: will it be the one that fell flat against Dungiven? Will it be the brilliant one who scored an unanswered 1-25 against The Loup? Or will it be the one who struggled to get the better of what was an underrated Steelstown team?

But remember, the ‘Bridge won all three adult leagues with only one defeat across the three so they certainly have depth.

Apart from their skill, the Emmet’s have a definite advantage in height all over the field. In terms of team work and speed that is where the O’Leary’s have the upper hand and it will be an advantage.

Slaughtneil have been there and done it and they have come harder road to get to the last four which might just guide them home in what looks to be another must see game. The return from injury by Padraig Cassidy, who was looking back to his best against Lavey, could be the tipping point. It will be tight but this Slaughtneil look to have a point to prove themselves.