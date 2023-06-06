GAA: Historic County ‘double’ for St. Aengus National School, Bridgend

St. Aengus N.S., Bridgend celebrate lifting the Cumann na mBunscoil Girls' Gaelic football county final after a thrilling victory over Creevy N.S in Glenswilly last week.

With the sun shining, the stands packed and water bottles filled, it had the look of an All-Ireland final in Croke Park and the large crowd were treated to two titanic battles between four very well coached teams.

First up were the girls of St. Aengus and Creevy National schools and the action started in whirlwind fashion. Creevy pointed early but goals from Sophia McLaughlin and Cara Hirrell soon settled the Bridgend girls. As the St. Aengus midfield of Aoife Lynch, Grace Callaghan, Deva Gopalkrishnan and Kamile Griciute began to dominate possession, it brought dangerous full forward Lucy Bonner into the match but the tie was in the balance at half-time. Creevy came out fighting in the second half but found defenders Mia Rose McKinney and Edel Breslin in superb form and when they did breach the backline they were met by Bridgend keeper, Aoife McBrearty, who kept the Inishowen girls in the game more than once.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with the game in the balance, up stepped St. Aengus’ captain, Danielle Hegarty, creating the opportunities for forward Emily Porter to grab a couple of crucial goals. Creevy weren’t finished though and threatened to force extra time. Coach Caolan Kelly responded by ringing the changes with Chloe Barron, Amelia Rose Breslin, Ina Kocija, Meave Burgess and Tara Arbuckle all steadying the ship as the Bridgend girls ran out 5-3 to 1-10 winners.

St. Aengus N.S., Bridgend celebrate lifting the Cumann na mBunscoil Girls' Gaelic football county final after a thrilling victory over Creevy N.S in Glenswilly last week.

The spectators had barely caught their breath when they were treated to another cracker of a match in the boys’ final. The boys match had a similar pattern to the first match with Creevy National School settling well and registering the first score straight from the throw in. St. Aengus were under huge pressure and only last minute interceptions by Cadhan Mulhearn and Joshua McLaughlin kept the local team in the game.

Gradually though St. Aengus settled. A pin point kickout by keeper, Cianán Wallace found captain Conor Barron whose defence splitting pass picked out full forward Shay Diver. A quick lay off and the ball was flicked over the bar by the brilliant James Bradley. St. Aengus were off and running. Twin brother Michael Bradley was now having a big say around the middle of field and centre back Oisin Callaghan and midfielder Aodhan McGee began to assert their influence.

Just like the girls game Creevy N.S. boys came back into the game in the second half but nothing could pass St. Aengus’ rock at the back, Oisin Arbuckle who began to drive the team on from defence. Some lovely quick passing moves saw Temi Adegboyo scored the match defining goals but again Creevy came back as the Bridgend boys began to tire and once again Coach Kelly rang the changes with Oliver Kearns, Caoimhín Barr, Conor Kerrigan and Kian Clarke all making vital contributions as St. Aengus saw the game out to win 3-12 to 1-5 and cap a magnificent double on a memorable day for the local school.

Some of the large support who cheered on St. Aengus N.S during the Cumann na mBunscoil boys' and girls' county finals.