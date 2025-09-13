Eoin McElhinney of Faughanvale comes up against Bellaghey’s Conan Milne. Photo: George Sweeney

O’Neill’s Derry Senior Football Championship

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bellaghy 2-20, Faughanvale 3-11

Bellaghy progressed to the quarter-finals of the O'Neill's Derry Senior Football Championship with a routine qualifier victory over a Faughanvale team that never quite clicked into top gear on the day.

Despite the eventual six point margin of victory, there was an air of inevitability about Owenbeg long before the final whistle of a game Bellaghy led 1-08 to 0-3 at half-time. The 'Vale briefly suggested a fightback with 1-02 in the opening minutes of the second half but that hope evaporated almost as quickly as it had appeared as Damien Cassidy's Tones responded with an unanswered 1-06 of their own to take their lead out to 12 by the three quarter mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark McClenaghan of Bellaghy gets the ball ahead of Faughanvale’s Paddy O’Kane. Photo: George Sweeney

From there it was only ever about the margin of the Bellaghy victory and even if goals from Eoin McElhinney and Jude Bryson - the latter a goal of the championship contender - ate into the Tones' lead, their only purpose was only gloss on the scoreboard.

And that will be a frustration for the 'Vale. Without ever finding anything like their best form, they showed they had the attacking prowess to open up Bellaghy on plenty of occasions but were never able to gain the control from which they could have used it better.

Much of that was due to the display of Damon Gallagher whose 1-09 - including 1-06 from play - was the platform for the Bellaghy win. Backed by an excellent display by young Dara Doherty, Gallagher was superb and if he wasn't finding the target when Bellaghy needed a score, then there was always Charlie Diamond who accounted for 0-4.

Providing the ammunition or the Tones attacking trio was veteran Peter Cassidy whose aerial ability was key at kick-outs. He also provided the calm control that meant, even in the face of that brief 'Vale second half fightback, the Tones never lost composure and won with plenty to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Bellaghy missing Derry player and attack leader Paul Cassidy, Faughanvale started well and had the ball in the Tones' net inside the opening 60 seconds.

Mark Creane started the move, feeding the ball into Bryson whose shot was spilled by Bellaghy keeper Peter Stuart. With the ball loose, Odhran Clenaghan reacted quickest to bundle the ball over the line only for his celebration to be cut short when referee Martin McErlane signalled square ball.

It looked harsh on the 'Vale forward and their woes were compounded by an excellent Bellaghy start which was fuelled by the boot of Gallagher who hit 1-05 before half-time.

Diamond got the Tones off and running on four minutes before Jordan Curran levelled seconds later. Declan Cassidy and Gallagher's first of the day from a free again edged Bellaghy ahead but once more Vale responded, Paddy O'Kane this time bringing it back to the minimum at 0-3 to 0-2 with 12 minutes gone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this stage there was no sign of either team having the ability to dominate but the longer the half wore on the more of a grip Bellaghy got. Two more Gallagher points were followed by his only two pointer of the day from a free, and suddenly Bellaghy were five up.

Conor McGuinness did stop that sequence but his 23rd minute point would be Vale's final of the half. At the other end Doherty was getting himself on the scoresheet and it got even better for Bellaghy when James Donnelly was hauled down as he tried to shoot with referee McErlane pointing to the spot. Up stepped Gallagher to slot up the penalty and Bellaghy were in control at 1-08 to 0-3 by half-time.

That lead looked ominous but within three minutes 'Vale had done enough to give themselves a road back into the match as Eoin McElhinney and Paddy O'Kane pointed before O'Kane turned provider by keeping in a wayward shot and teeing up Shane McElhinney to tap into a empty goal for 1-05 to 1-08.

Game on? Well, not quite.

Instead of wobbling under the pressure Bellaghy dug in, with that match-winning 1-06 without reply. Points from Oisin McErlean and Charlie Diamond (2) were added to by Luke Diamond before Dara Doherty set up midfielder McErlean to slide a low finish into the 'Vale net for 2-12 to 1-05. Further points from Doherty and Gallagher took that tally to 2-14 and rendered the remaining 13 minutes academic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Credit 'Vale they kept Bellaghy honest with Eoin McElhinney's goal an excellent finish but even it paled against Jude Bryson's late effort, the former county minor holding off two defenders before twisting and finding the top corner from 20 yards. It deserved more that to be a consolation but the game was already gone.

It was far from a classic, often lacking knockout football intensity, but it's job done for Damien Cassidy team though the former Derry manager will know they need to improve again for the quarter-finals.

Faughanvale scorers: Paddy O'Kane 0-6 (2tpf, 1f),Shane McElhinney 1-0, Eoin McElhinney 1-1, Jude Bryson 1-0, Conor McGuinness 0-1, Shea Martin 0-1, Kevin Martin 0-1, Jordan Curran 0-1.

Bellaghy scorers: Damon Gallagher 1-9 (1tpf, 1f), Oisin McErlean 1-1, Charlie Diamond 0-5 (2f), Dara Doherty 0-2, Declan Cassidy 0-1, Luke Diamond 0-1, Ciaran Chambers 0-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faughanvale: Pauric O’Neill, Sean Butcher, Michael Sweeney, Kyle McGuinness, Shane McElhinney, Conor McGuinness, James Moore, Jordan Curran, Mark Creane, Aaron Mullan, Paddy O’Kane, Shea Martin, Odhran Clenaghan, Eoin McElhinney, Jude Bryson. (Subs) Kevin Martin for S Butcher, 26mins; Conlaoth McGee for J Curran (blood sub), 28mins (rev HT); Tiernan McFeely for M Creane, 47mins; Conlaoth McGee for J Moore, 51mins; James Cafferty for S McElhinney, 54mins.

Bellaghy: Peter Stuart, Marc McClenaghan, Karl McCallion, James Diamond, James Donnelly, Conan Milne, Declan Cassidy, Peter Cassidy, Oisin McErlean, Eoghan Brown, Dara Doherty, Luke Diamond, Damon Gallagher, Charlie Diamond, Ciaran Chambers. (Subs) Sean Turner for D Cassidy, 47mins;

Referee: Martin McErlane.