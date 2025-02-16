Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce admitted he side had been "well beaten" in the second half of Saturday's dramatic Division One draw with Derry in Celtic Park.

The Tribesman arrived at the Lone Moor Road venue on the back of impressive victories over Armagh and Mayo in their opening two games and produced an opening half that illustrated exactly why they were sitting top of the table alongside Donegal prior to throw in.

With Shane Walsh hitting a brace of two pointers, Galway built a commanding 1-10 to 0-04 lead at the break that could have been even more emphatic before being completely overwhelmed by a resurgent Derry upon the restart.

Indeed last season's All Ireland finalists could only add a fisted Cein Darcy effort and a controversial Walsh two point free during a second period in which they were indebted to John Daly's brilliant late block on Ethan Doherty, with Joyce admitting he was eventually relieved to take a point from a game they looked to have total control over at half-time.

"It was a funny game. (It was) a brilliant first half performance by ourselves but our second half, we'll have to look at it, we were well beaten all over the pitch," conceded the Galway manager after the 1-13 to 0-16 draw.

"We only punched a point and kicked a two-pointer but Derry were all over us. They had 21 shots at goal and kicked 11. In the end we were blessed to come away with a point but again, we will take learnings from the game. Points away from home are hard to come by in the National League."

The draw leaves Galway still unbeaten but now second in the Division One table behind a Donegal team who defeated Armagh to make it three wins from three ahead of their visit to Pearse Stadium next Sunday.

"We have five points out of six which is not too bad," added Joyce, "The players are disappointed because we were in a winning position but we didn’t see it out.

"We got more game-time into fellas; some need more work into the legs and we have Donegal next week so it will be a running game and we need to get lads ready."

Saturday's exciting stalemate was a first league point of the season for Derry boss Paddy Tally but despite defeats against Tyrone and Kerry in the Oak Leafers' opening two games of 2025, The Galway boss said there was never an danger of him underestimating the challenge his team faced at a venue he always enjoys visiting.

"This is a great place to come and to play football," he added, "Derry is a proud footballing county and they had no points and we knew they weren’t going down without a fight; so we expected a huge battle and that’s what it was.

"The quality might not have been there at times but it was a great game to get and it will stand to us down the line."