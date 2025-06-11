Gearalt with his spotter, Na Magha club mate Bliadhan Glass, at the Derry Poc Fada.

​Representing Derry is an honour Gearalt Ó Mianáin never takes lightly but it's not victory the Na Magha stalwart will be chasing next Tuesday at the Ulster Poc Fada Finals at Shane O'Neill's GAC in Glenarm.

Ó Mianáin is a four time Derry county champion at Poc Fada, the ancient Irish sporting tradition in which players use their hurls to puck the sliotar across an (often mountainous) course in as few strokes as possible. Last year's provincial event at the same venue brought him a fourth placed finish behind eventual champion, Conor McAlister of the Ruairi Og club in Cushendall; while in 2023 he was third.

The pedigree is there then to challenge but while an Ulster title in what he claims will be his last appearance in the competition would be welcomed, Ó Mianáin says he’d rather used his participation to focus attention on the atrocities in Gaza and the terrible plight of the Palestinian people.

The well known traditional musician, who also uses his regular stint in Peadar O'Donnell's to highlight the ongoing humanitarian crisis, wore a 'Free Palestine' t-shirt when competing at the county Poc Fada, something he plans to repeat at the Ulster finals. Gearalt acknowledges it's a small gesture but says as many voices as possible need to speak out in support of the people of Gaza.

Gearalt O Mianain (on right holding Palestinian flag) among Derry supporters during the Christy Ring Cup final match between Derry and London at Croke Park. (Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile)

"To be honest, it wasn't my intention to do the Poc Fada this year," explains the 51-year old, "But over the last couple of years I've always used any coverage from it as an opportunity to throw praise on the people who came before us, people who've made a big difference.

"This year I thought, with what's going on in Palestine and even when I'm playing gigs now I'll always say a few words. Last night, I played ‘The Lonesome Boatman’ for all the parents - the mummies and daddies – out in Gaza who are crying out for their children; and for the kids who are crying for their parents. So many have been killed.

"You have to try and relate what's going on out there to ourselves and imagine if something similar was happening here.

"People think you can't make a contribution but we can. It can be a small contribution but if enough people make a small contribution it can have a huge impact.

"Being involved in an association like the GAA, the community is the heart and soul of the association. Children are central to everything that we do in the GAA but then you look at what’s happening to the children of Gaza. If there are no children, then the next generation is gone. That's the same in the GAA or Gaza and I do think the GAA should be doing more to highlight the humanitarian effort.

"I regarded the Derry competition as a 'Poc for Gaza'. That was my main reason for doing it."

Gearalt, who also organised a demonstration in the 21st minute of the recent Christy Ring Cup final in Croke Park, praised the efforts of locals like independent volunteer Hilda Orr who has been organising aid and food parcels for families in Gaza.

"I'm 51, I don't really need a Poc Fada title," he explained, "It's a nice way to stay involved, but there's a stronger message, a far more important one. People's lives are at stake, and if I can use the event to bring a bit of attention - even just locally - I'll Poc for Gaza so that people talk about Gaza, or people talk about Palestine.

"I'm under no illusions, there are top class hurlers there who playing top class hurling week in, week out. I'm retired now five or six years, I don't play at all any more, but the bigger message is when I Poc this year, I'm doing it for the children of Palestine. That's the way I looked at it when I did the Derry Poc Fada.

"I want to try and tie in with the great, practical work people like Hilda Orr is doing. Hilda is doing amazing work and if this helps bring a few more pound, that's more important."

Gearalt credits his parents as the inspiration for his own activism and stresses the importance of ensuring the focus remains on Gaza.

"Many people - like Hilda and others - are campaigning for the people of Palestine and especially the children of Palestine. The way I look at it, if I can go up a mountain, I'm afforded the freedom to do it so I can promote my heritage - a great tradition in Ireland that goes back to Cú Chulainn – then everyone should have the ability to do that. This is about Palestinian heritage, their language and their culture as well which is being wiped out.

"I'm happy I'll be wearing a Palestinian top when I take part. I don't care what anybody thinks about what I say. We have to keep the focus on this, even if it's just talking with people in work. If we encourage others and then one new person encourages someone else, it's a snowball effect and it can have a huge impact."

