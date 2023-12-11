​Glen manager Malachy O'Rourke admitted there was a different feel to retaining the Ulster Senior Football title after the euphoria of winning it for a first time 12 months previously.

A delighted Malachy O'Rourke after Sunday's thrilling Ulster Final victory in Armagh.

The Watty Grahams edged a superb final against Scotstown, hitting three points in the final 10 minutes to become only the second Derry club in history to retain the title after Slaughtneil's successes of 2016 and 2017. Questions had been asked of Glen's this season, with some suggesting they weren't of the level of last year, a fact that made Sunday's success all the more pleasing for O'Rourke.

"It is (different)," explained the Glen manager, "I suppose when you win one, plenty of teams win one, but not many many win two in a row and it's a great feeling of satisfaction.

"Before the game people had thought we weren't playing as well and maybe weren't ready to win another one so there's great satisfaction that the boys were able to prove themselves again. Two Ulster titles in a row is great going."

A crowd of 6,047 were in the Athletic Grounds to witness Glen recover from a 0-7 to 0-5 half-time deficit and use the elements to their advantage in the second half.

"It feels great, especially we you have come through the battles the boys have," added O'Rourke, "The first day against Cargin was tough and the last day against Naomh Conaill went to the last kick.

"Today again Scotstown put in a great performance and at half-time we were two points down so they were in the ascendency. We knew we had to come out and really put in a massive second half of we were going to win it and I'm delighted the boys showed their character again, they really dug in."

Having only won their maiden Derry senior title in 2021, O'Rourke admitted the experience of last year's first provincial victory had stood to his team as the sides entered the final 10 minutes level on Sunday.

"Every day we go out we are trying to concentrate on finishing strongly. So many of these games come down to the last 10 minutes and it's as much about holding your head at that stage. It's making sure you are still able to make clear decisions when every thing is going mad around you.