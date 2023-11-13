Cargin players converge on Glen’s Cathal Mulholland. Photo: George Sweeney

Glen 0-11, Cargin 0-7

It was not exactly a classic as Ulster champions, Glen, experienced deja vu against Antrim kingpins Cargin, eventually edging through a physical encounter at Celtic Park.

But while the Watty’s were never at their best they still had a winning look about them with the four point margin was just about right. Cargin registered the same number of cards as scores, seven in all, with five yellows one red and one black. Glen had three yellows in a game where the physically stronger Antrim champions stifled much of Glen’s play. Going into the last few minutes Glen’s lead was just three and it took a last gasp Ethan Doherty point to make sure of a semi final against Donegal’s Naomh Conail.

Glen’s Conor Glass closes in on Paul McCann of Cargin. Photo: George Sweeney

Yet while entertainment levels were low, Sunday’s game still had plenty of talking points. In the 26th minute Cargin were down to 14 when centre half Tomas McCann was red carded for a dangerous tackle on Conleth McGuckin. Referee Conor Dourneen had a close up of the event and, despite protestations, had no hesitation in flashing red.

Cargin coped fairly well with 14 - which became 13 when Sean O’Neill got a black in added time – as impressive goalie John McNabb, played the roving role to perfection. His kick-outs were long and generally accurate while in the outfield part his distribution was top class. Indeed, his booming kick outs forced the Glen midfield of Conor Glass and Emmett Bradley deeper than they would’ve liked. It was a stop start game with far too many frees. From the total of 18 points, 11 came from frees (six to Glen and five to Cargin).

“It wasn’t perfect, but it was enough to get through,” manager Malachy O’Rourke said of Glen’s performance, “We knew Cargin were going to put up a serious battle and they did. They are a very physically strong team and when they get the ball, they don’t give it up too easily.”

After an assured start but with their misfiring attacking game bringing frustration, Glen were able to delve into their growing bank of experience in tight corners.

Ciaran McFaul of Glen evades a tackle from Cargin’s Pat Shivers. Photo: George Sweeney

“The boys have been through this type of game before and knew how to hang tough,” O’Rourke added, “They kept their composure and ground out the victory. It was very similar to the game last year, Cargin are a very hard team to play against.”

It took just 10 seconds for Glen to take a lead they were never to lose. Conor Glass got possession from the throw in and found Jack Doherty who pointed. With Ciaran McFaul pushing forward from the half back line Glen had plenty of opportunities but their finishing was poor though a Tallon third minute free doubled their lead.

McFaul and Eunan Mulholland spurned chances before Conhuir Johnston sent over a free to open Cargin’s account but Tallon replied with another free.

Cargin were proving to be difficult to break down as the Glen scoring dried up and at the mid point of the half keeper McNabb placed Paul McCann to score before a 20th minute free from Pat Shivers left just one between the teams.

Then came the Tomas McCann dismissal though Glen were slow to take advantage and managed just a Jack Doherty point to lead 0-5 to 0-3 at the interval.

Glen resumed with wides by Eunan Mulholland and McFaul but the centre back readjusted his sights to fire over a brilliant 34th minute score. Two minutes later Glen bypassed a goal chance when Alex Doherty saw his shot come off a post, his second effort go straight at John McNabb and Ciaran McFaul’s poked rebound roll inches wide.

When Emmett Bradley converted a 37th minute free Glen looked on for a comfortable win at 0-7 to 0-3 but Cargin boss Ronan Devlin, who was furious at the red card, would have been pleased by his team’s spirit. A Shivers free was deflected over and two minutes later the margin was just two when a soft Cargin free was sent over by Michael McCann for 0-7 to 0-5.

Glen responded in the style of champions with a Michael Warnock point followed by an Emmett Bradley free to reinstate their four point lead as fouls and cards broke play up. Bradley added to his frees for 0-10 to 0-5 but Cargin refused to go away and were back on the fringes of the game with a point from sub Ciaran Close and a 56th minute Michael McCann free. But Glen put up the shutters and there was no way back as Ethan Doherty fired over the last score of the game in the 59th minute.

“We are disappointed with our own conversation rate,” added O’Rourke, “We had a lot of chances and didn’t take them, but the boys stuck at it. We felt we were getting opportunities but it was about being more clinical and taking an extra step (closer to goal).”

Glen scorers: Emmett Bradley 0-4f, Jack Doherty 0-2, Danny Tallon 0-2f, Ciaran McFaul, Michael Warnock and Ethan Doherty 0-1 each.

Cargin scorers: Pat Shivers 0-3f, Michael McCann 0-2f, Kieran Close and Paul McCann 0-1 each.

Glen: Connlan Bradley; Michael Warnock, Ryan Dougan; Ciaran McFaul; Danny McDermott, Conor Carville Cathal Mulholland; Conor Glass, Emmett Bradley; Conleth McGuckian, Eunan Mulholland; Ethan Doherty, Jack Doherty, Conor Convery; Danny Tallon. (Subs) Alex Doherty for C Convery, 36mins; Tiernan Flanagan for C Mulholland, 50mins; Stevie O’Hara for D Tallon, 57mins; Tiernan Higgins for J Doherty, 65mins.

Cargin: John McNabb; Justin Crozier, Kevin McShane, Kevin O’Boyle; James Laverty, Paul McCann, Sean O’Neill; John Carron, Gerard McCann; Mark Kelly, Tomas McCann, Ronan Gribbin; Pat Shivers, Michael McCann, Conhúir Johnston. (Subs) Benen Kelly for G McCann, 45mins; David Johnston for M Kelly, 45mins; Kieran Close for P Shivers, 53mins; Padraig McLaughlin for J Crozier, 53mins; Cahir Donnelly for P McCann, 61mins.