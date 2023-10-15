Eoin Bradley was in superb form as Glenullin made it successive Intermediate finals with a thrilling victory over Drumsurn. Photo: George Sweeney

Glenullin 3-17, Drumsurn 4-08

Where do you start on a game that already has the 'Championship Match of the Season' accolade wrapped up?

Well, Glenullin are in their second successive McFeely Group Intermediate Championship final and on course to defend the title they won so dramatically 12 months ago. But that doesn't tell you half the story.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That victory 12 months ago came, of course, at the expense of a Drumsurn team most were expecting to crowned champions. It was a superb decider, but this semi-final was even better. Not that it will be much consolation for Sean Brady's men.

Goals, cards, saves and drama by the bucketful was served up in Owenbeg, but when the dust settled Glenullin deserved their win. Paddy Bradley's side are a better team than the one that lifted the title in Celtic Park last year. The return of Ryan McNicholl ensures than but even aside from the former minor star, Bradley has worked wonders with a team that was drifting badly when he took over.

Glenullin bossed much of the game but Drumsurn were more efficient with their chances and the St. Matthew's ability to fashion goals almost ensured a return to the final for them. If anything Glenullin's greater strength in depth off the bench in extra time proved the deciding factor, especially after Drumsurn lost Dara Rafferty to a suspected broken collar bone in an incident which brought a 51st minute second yellow card for Glenullin's Traglach Bradley.

Bradley's challenge seemed an genuine attempt to go shoulder to shoulder but he mistimed it and the second booking was inevitable. The punishment was fair but it inadvertently robbed Drumsurn of their engine man in the middle and he was missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drama kept coming as Cathal Hasson became the second Glenullin player red carded when he departed in injury time of normal time for something off the ball and surely the powers that be must revisit the bizarre rule that designates extra-time as a 'new game'. It allowed Glenullin to return to 15 players which meant Hasson's late card was tantamount only to an enforced substitution. Had Drumsurn been facing 20 extra minutes against 13 men, then they would surely be preparing for a second final.

None of that is Glenullin's fault though and in extra-time they kicked on to eventually come home with something to spare but only after Drumsurn had first forged two points ahead and then saw Tiarnan Woods dragged down by Ryan McNicholl when racing clear with a chance to equalise in the second half of extra-time. McNicholl correctly saw black but if there is ever a 'good foul', this was it.

And instead of the game being tied, three minutes later Glenullin sub Donal O'Kane was charging through onto Mark O'Kane's pass to crash a shot high into the Drumsurn's goal and it was game over.

Well, all but game over. There was still time for the goal of the championship from who else but Eoin Bradley. Pearse McNickle's kick-out may have misfired slightly to reach 'Skinner' but he was was still around 45m out. No bother! Bradley looked up, took aim and casually floated a beautiful inch perfect lob back over the retreating McNickle and into the net for a goal so good it even had his brother Paddy applauding!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eventual scoreline was harsh on a Drumsurn team who had contributed fully with Ruairi Rafferty, Daniel McNicholl and Ciaran Mullan superb throughout.

The opening half was one of Glenullin dominance but Drumsurn showed their steel, grabbing a 13th minute first time Tiarnan Woods goal to ensure that for all their possession, Glenullin's lead was only three points at the break on a 0-08 to 1-02 scoreline.

Aaron Butcher turned goalkeeper early in the second half with a remarkable stop on the line to deny Traglach Bradley and the Drumsurn's man's save looked even more crucial seconds later when Sean Butcher fired past a slipping Niall O'Kane to level at 2-04 to 0-10 with a quarter of the game to go.

Blow for blow it went; two Eoin Bradley's frees ensuring first the 14, then the 13 men of Glenullin would take the game to extra-time after Ruairi Rafferty appeared to have won it for Drumsurn with a huge last minute point from the left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Into extra-time and with Glenullin back to 15, Paddy Bradley's men found an extra gear but only after Drumsurn had gone two up when Mullan did brilliantly to outjump O'Kane and fist to the net for 3-07 to 0-14.

Critically Glenullin responded within three minutes when the impressive Neil McNicholl slid in to crash home a crucial score from close range after what looked a possible foul of Daniel McNicholl. It was a close call but those are the margins in championship.

Three points down, Drumsurn's Tiarnan McHugh then crashed a shot off the post which rebounded off team-mate Sean Butcher and into the grateful arms of Niall O'Kane. Anywhere else and it was in the net.

With McNicholl then off on the back card that ensured only a free for Drurmsurn, Glenullin's lead remained intact and ready for the late two goal burst that carried Paddy Bradley's through. WHAT. A. GAME!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glenullin scorers: Eon Bradley (1-6, 4f), Neil McNicholl (1-4, 2f), Cathal Hasson (0-2), Ronan Close (0-2), John O'Kane (0-1), Christopher Dempsey (0-1), Fearghal Close (0-1), Donal O'Kane (1-0).

Drumsurn scorers: Ruairi Rafferty (1-4), Ciaran Mullan (1-2, 2f), Tiarnan Woods (1-1), Sean Butcher (1-0), Shea Murray (0-1).

Glenullin: Niall O'Kane, Daniel O'Kane, Eunan O'Kane, Diarmuid McNicholl, Cormac Hasson, John O'Kane, Conor Rafferty, Traglach Bradley, Neill McNicholl, Cathal Hasson, Ryan McNicholl, Christopher Dempsey, Eunan Boylan, Eoin Bradley, Fearghal Close. (Subs) Adam Mullan for F Close, 47mins; Ronan Close for C Dempsey, 49mins; Daniel O'Kane for T Bradley, ET; Eoin McIlvar for C Hasson, ET; Mark O'Kane for E McIlvar, HT (extra-time); Felix Kilmartin for D O'Kane, 18mins (extra-time).

Drumsurn: Pearse McNickle, Fearghal McIntyre, Daniel McNicholl, Michael McCloskey, Aaron Butcher, Cahir Mullan, Eoin Ferris, Dara Rafferty, Shea Murray, Tiarnan Woods, Tiarnan McHugh, Sean Butcher, Harry Foster, Ruairi Rafferty, Ciaran Mullan. (Subs) Patrick Wellsby for D Rafferty (inj), 53mins; Barry Harkin for D McNicholl (inj), 7mins extra-time;