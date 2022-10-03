Glenullin set up Castledawson semi-final after defeating Limavady

Glenullin’s Mark O’Kane blocks a goal bound effort from Limavady’s Ruairi Hasson during the IFC Quarter Final in Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2240GS – 001

The Mitchels' greater championship experience proved crucial in a game that never really caught fire. Paddy Bradley's men were in charge for periods without ever looking convincing while Limavady took too long to realise there was a semi-final there for them if they could push on from some encouraging passages. Glenullin, who saw Eoin Bradley pop up all over the pitch including full-back, seemed to be cruising after going 0-4 to no score up and leading 0-6 to 0-2 after the first quarter.

At that stage Limavady seemed to lack belief they could overturn the 2008 senior champions but the Wolfhounds grew into the game with Ben Deery, Harry and John Butcher and Oisin Hassan excellent. Hassan did blot his copybook with a second half red card following a tangle with Glenullin's Ronan Close, who picked up a second booking for his part, and the Wolfhounds missed his energy as they entered final 10 minutes trailing 0-13 to 0-09.

Glenullin, with Neil McNicholl scoring 0-5, did just enough but Paddy Bradley won't be fooled into thinking this level of performance will carry them to the final. That said, winning championship matches when not at your best is a nice trait.

McNicholl got his team off the mark in the first minute with Eoin Bradley, Mark O'Kane and the excellent Fearghal Close all pointing before Oisin Hassan's lovely solo effort got Limavady on the scoreboard 10 minutes in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The longer a half in which Glenullin had appeared comfortable wore on, the more prominent Limavady became as 0-6 to 0-2 became 0-7 to 0-6 by the break thanks to scores from Oran Hartin (f), John Butcher (2) and Ruairi Hassan.

Still ahead by a point at 0-8 to 0-7, Glenullin's ability to keep Limavady at arm's length proved crucial, a huge Richard King effort that brought it back to 0-10 to 0-08 on 40 minutes being as close as Limavady got.