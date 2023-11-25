Glenullin manager Paddy Bradley. Photo: George Sweeney.

Glenullin 1-13, Ballyhaise 1-14

Glenullin's dream of a first Ulster title was ended by a late blitz from Cavan champions Ballyhaise in a thrilling contest in Healy Park on Saturday evening.

Paddy Bradley's men were in charge for long periods of a contest that swung one way, then the other but a failure to fully capitalise on their first half dominance came back to haunt them as David Brady's 53rd minute goal tilted the game in Ballyhaise's favour.

The frustration for Glenullin will be much of their troubles were self inflicted as they allowed themselves to be turned over at times in key areas, one of which from Traglach Bradley led to Ballyhaise's game changing goal from Brady.

Even three points down in four minutes of added time Glenullin almost pulled it out of the bag but with the chance to drop a high ball in a la the Derry county final, Cormac Hasson's floated effort was over struck and ended up the game's final point when a goal was needed. It was that sort of finish to a game in which the margins were so small.

Both sides had enjoyed emphatic quarter-final victories but it was Ballyhaise who flew out of the traps with Michael Brady prominent in every attack by the Cavan champions. Brady started inside with Padraig Moore with the Cavan men detailing Aaron Watson as a sweeper in front of Eoin Bradley at the other end.

From the two sides' opening three attacks it was Ballyhaise who looked more dangerous, Brady hitting his team's opening three points, one from a free, to hand his side the early initiative.

But the Cavan men were expending serious energy trying to hem Glenullin in and the Mitchel's had already shown an ability to open up their opponents before Donal O'Kane excellent fifth minute opener made it 0-3 to 0-1. Glenullin were up and running and two Eoin Bradley frees later they were level with only 10 minutes elapsed.

Ballyhaise's fascination with the threat of Skinner was leaving spaces for other Glenullin players and from three down the Derry champions soon found themselves 1-4 to 0-05 up after the half's key passage of play.

A wonderful 'Skinner' point following superb work from Traglach Bradley edged Glenullin in front for the first time but from the next attack David Brady sent Michael Brady clear. The forward drew Niall O'Kane before passing square to Padraig Moore but he somehow sent his first time fisted effort against the crossbar and it would prove costly.

Up the field went Glenullin, Cathal Hasson finding Traglach Bradley who in turn fed Skinner. One shimmy of the hips later the former county man was away with the inevitable outcome following as Bradley flashed a lovely right footed finish into the net.

Another Bradley free extended the lead to three but Ballyhaise could have hit the net themselves when David Brady stormed through only to see his shot brilliantly saved by the outstretched hand of Niall O'Kane as Glenullin turned around 1-06 to 0-7 ahead.

The second half started with Donal O'Kane's second point of the day and when Eoin Bradley recycled a wayward free to point over his shoulder it looked like the Derry side were taking control at 1-08 to 0-07.

Not so as Ballyhaise stepped on the gas again with Michael and David Brady bringing it back to a two point game on 41 minutes.

Glenullin were rocking for the first time but when they needed settling, Ryan McNicholl picked a great time to send over his first of the day and restored that three point advantage which was soon added to by Donal O'Kane third of the day for a four point lead by the three quarter mark.

Then it started to unravel as Ballyhaise hit 1-02 without reply and Brady's goal, a low left footed finish after Glenullin had coughed up possession, really put the Mitchel's on the back foot. Indeed it could have been worse had Michael Brady not rolled his side footed finish against the post when put clear seconds after the goal.

However a potential match winning goal was denied Glenullin when Ryan McNicholl was dragged own by Aodhagan Watters on the edge of the square as he stormed through only one minute after Ballyhaise had netted. A free was some consolation but it may have been a penalty while the lack of a black card was baffling.

Glenullin had already shown they don't lie down easily in championship football and back they came, another Skinner free and Hasson's late score leaving one between them. But there would be no fairy-tale finale this time.

Glenullin scorers: Eoin Bradley (1-6, 4f), Donal O'Kane (0-3), Traglach Bradley (0-1), Ryan McNicholl (0-1), Cormac Hasson (0-1),

Ballyhaise scorers: David Brady (1-2), Michael Brady (0-7, 4f), Brian O'Rourke (0-2), Colin McKieran (0-1), Kevin Tierney (0-2),

Glenullin: Niall O'Kane, Daniel O'Kane, Eunan O'Kane, Diarmuid McNicholl, Cormac Hasson, John O'Kane, Eunan Boylan, Traglach Bradley, Neil McNicholl, Conor Rafferty, Mark O'Kane, Cathal Hasson, Donal O'Kane, Eoin Bradley, Ryan McNicholl. (Subs) Eamon Hasson for E Boylan, 45mins; Christopher Dempsey for M O'Kane, 56mins;

Ballyhaise: Gary O'Rourke, Adam Heaslip, Eoin Clarke, Fiachra McGoldrick, Aaron Watson, Aodhagan Watters, Darren Reilly, Brian O'Rourke, Evan Crowe, Martin Conaty, Michael Brady, Kevin Tierney, Colin McKieran, David Brady, Padraig Moore. (Subs) Sean McCormack for P Moore, 45mins; Cormac Callaghan for C McKieran, 56mins; Luke Gilmartin for M Conaty, 64mins.