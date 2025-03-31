Derry minor manager Ciaran Glackin speaks to his players after Saturday's victory over Down.

​Derry 2-6, Down 0-7 A stiff breeze blew into the Foreglen Road end of Owenbeg on Saturday afternoon as Derry got the better of a wasteful Down team in the league shield semi final.

A first half goal against the breeze and one with it gave Derry victory but Down had their chances. The game had little resemblance to the new rules with both attacking and defending in turn.

There was an overdose of short passing particularly by the Mourne side. Derry were more adventurous when they had the wind but the elements often carried the ball past it’s intended target.

This victory will now see Derry taking on Monaghan in the shield final after the Farney boys scored a narrow win over Fermanagh. It will be a double header at Glen with Donegal taking on Tyrone for the Jim McGuigan Cup and the league title.

While the present minor crop may not be as strong as in the last two years the team has some fine players like goalkeeper Michael Conlon whose father of the same name is a former Derry senior keeper. Emmett Og McKeever, the son of a former Derry and hurler football is another to watch. Emmett was outstanding at corner back and even managed to get forward to score a point into the teeth of the strong wind.

Daire Hull, Fionn Cartin, Daithi McCloskey, Codi Rocks and Don Mulholland also showed promise. One talented player who may not be around for the championship is half forward Callum Leacock from the Magherafelt club. He’s been signed by English Premiership team, West Ham United!

After five minutes Down took the lead with an Eoghan Convie point and doubled it with another from full forward, Keelan Clerkin who probably should have had a goal.

Derry’s skilful movement against the wind was rewarded after 12 minutes when Kian Maynes set up club mate Tony O’Hagan for an expertly finished goal. After a spell of stalemate Convie, the visitors’ best player, drew the teams level with 12 minutes of the half remaining.

Five minutes later Derry were back in front when O’Hagan pointed a free after a foul on Don Mulholland. Convie levelled but just a minute before half time Emmett Og McKeever soloed from the half way line to put his team 1-2 to 0-4 in front.

If Derry thought the wind was going to win the game for them they got a bit of a shock. For the opening 10 minutes Down penned them into their own half but could only manage a Ryan O’Hara point.

Derry did make a couple of dangerous breaks but the final pass did not reach it’s intended destination. Both teams were poor in their finishing but the respective full forwards Clerkin and Maynes did find the target to leave the score 1-3 to 0-6 after 47 minutes.

Cody Rocks the sole survivor from last year’s team nosed Derry in front as they got to grips with the elements.

With 10 minutes remaining Daire Hull put Derry into a two point lea but they had a let off when Down defender Treanor missed an open goal.

Derry clinched a spot in the final with a brilliant movement which ended with sub Cahir McDonald blasting to the net for a five point lead. Two minutes from time the hard working Don Mulholland but two goals between them. As Derry put up the shutters Down sub John Joe O’Hara pointed one out of two frees he was awarded.

Derry scorers: Tony O’Hagan 1-1, Cahir McDonald 1-0, Don Mulholland, Daire Hull, Emmett Og McKeever, Cody Rocks 0-1 each.

Down scorers: Eoghan Convie 0-3, Keelan Clerkin, Ryan O’Hare, John Joe O’Hare and Sam Murdock 0-1 each.

Derry: Michael Conlon, Emmett Og McKeever, Joe Cassidy, Tobias Beattie, Daire Hull, Fionn Cartin, Blaine Conwell, Daithi McCloskey, Michael Higgins, Sean O’Kane, Cody Rocks, Callum Leacock, Tony O’Hagan, Kian Maynes, Don Mulholland. (Subs) Codhan Kane for C Leacock, Matthew Diamond for M Higgins, Cormac McNicholl for T Beattie, OIsin Mulholland for K Maynes.

Down: Callum Travers, Conor Tranor, Bobby Magowan, George Burns, Oisin Murray, Joseph Kerr, Danny Doyle, Joe O’Hagan, Jack O’Mahoney, Danny McFerran, Eoghan Convie, Sam Murdock, Eoghan McHugh, Ryan O’Hare, Keelan Clerkin. (Subs) Peter Og Morgan for O Murray, John Joe O’Hare for S Murdock, Dylan Kelly for J O’Hagan,

Referee: Neil McGeown