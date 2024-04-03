At Lifford on Easter Sunday are the Crossan brothers with their niece/daughter, Georgina Gibbons. From left; Gabriel, holding 'Kilbride Classic', Canice, holding 'Aghaburren Eric' and on right is Georgina’s father, Declan, holding 'Eva Pearl'.

The first of the fantastic four timer started on Friday at Shelbourne Park in the final of a A3 competition. ‘Laughil Bruce’, a March ’22 dog owned by Georgia Gibbons, was a 6/4 shot to land the E1750 prize and he did it in style. ‘Laughil Bruce’ broke well from trap six and took command on the run to the bend, pulling right away from the field to come home an easy six length winner in a good time of 28.66.

The next three came on Sunday night's card at Lifford, the first in heat one of the ToTe Sweepstake. ‘Kilbride Classic’, also owned by Declan’s daughter, Georgia, was well supported at 6/4 and she showed remarkable pace at trap rise, going two lengths clear and came home just under three lengths clear in 17.59.

Declan’s second winner came in the next race on the card, heat two of Tote Sweepstake. ‘Eva Pearl’, owned by Declan’s brother, Harry Crossan, had been disappointing in her last two races at Brandywell but punters once again supported her at 5/4 at Lifford and she did not disappoint.

Tote S2/S3 325 Sweepstake Round one winner 'Ardnasool Rebel' with Rhylie McBride (left) and Lesley Barbour.

Breaking on level terms from trap one, she took the lead on the run to the bend and held on gamely to win by three quarters of a length in a good time of 17.59.

In the next race over 525, Declan’s daughter, Georgia, once again owned the winner. ‘Aghaburren Eric’, a May 22 dog who had Cork form on his card, was having his first race at Lifford but there confidence in the betting market with good support at 6/4 before the off and that proved spot on.

It was ‘Dromrich Scathac’ that led from trap four in the race with ‘Breaghamore Mike’ from trap six in second but along the back straight ‘Aghaburren Eric’ from trap five showed good pace. Approaching the final bends he drove through to take the lead and stayed on well to win by a length and a half in a time of 29.31 to top off a fantastic weekend for the Crossan family.

Also on Sunday night’s card, Lifford based trainer Cathal McGhee enjoyed a ‘double’ with leg one coming in heat one of the Tote sprint competition. ‘Ardnasool Rebel’ was well supported at 6/4 before the off and ran really well to win. Not too well away, he drove up the inside of early pacesetter ‘onetimeforthree’ to take the lead and he held on to win by half a length from trap five runner, ‘Bogger Rocky’ in 17.85.

TOTE Sweepstake Round 1 winner 'Eva Pearl' with (from left) Aoibheann and Blathnaid Doherty with Georgina Gibbons.

Leg two came in heat two of the Tote sprint. ‘Millburn Dove’, a 6/4 favourite before the off, broke well from trap five and despite running wide on the bend, she stayed on stoutly to win by a length and a half in 17.64 to land the double.

At the track tonight (Friday) the Maiden 525 final takes place and following week's semi finals ‘Eager Rosie’ looks the one to be on. She has a few lengths advantage on the clock and looks well drawn in trap one and is selected to win for Tyrone based owner, Damien McConville.

On Sunday’s card the two semi-finals of the tote sprint will be the main races. In the first semi-final, ‘Kilbride Classic’, who really impressed in the first round, is selected to win from trap two for the in-form Crossan Kennel with ‘Millburn Dove’ from trap five and Tuttle's Timmy from trap four also fancied to make next week’s final.

in the second semi-final the Crossan Kennel once again looks to have a strong hand. ‘Eva Pearl’ is running from her favoured trap one and will be difficult to beat. The well drawn ‘Cool Trend’ in six looks the likely danger with ‘Wellfield Glory’ from trap four also selected to qualify for next week's final.