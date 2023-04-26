The history making Culmore Under 13 team who defeated St. Michael's in the club's first competitive fixture. (Photo: Gerry O'Donnell)

Why? Well, at roughly 7.00pm on that balmy Tuesday, April 18th evening, referee Terence McGilligan's whistle signalled the beginning of Culmore's journey as a competitive club within Derry. Five years after establishing themselves at ‘The Point’, the club’s Under 13 boys welcomed their St. Michael’s counterparts, most blissfully unaware of the significance of the All County League, Section C encounter.

For the record, Culmore’s red letter day ended in a thrilling 4-04 to 0-09 victory for the city lads but the score was no more than a footnote for proud Club Chairperson Dermot McErlean.

“It was definitely a proud day for us as a club,” explained the Culmore Chairperson, “It was great to get a victory in our first ever competitive match but we are under no illusions, we’ll be under pressure in this league and the result wasn't really the main thing.

Ronan McLoone sets up an attack for Culmore against St. Michael's (Photo: Gerry O'Donnell)

“Looking at the bigger picture, it was fantastic for the boys and fantastic for the club. We have been at it over five years now. We started in 2017, so we’re in our sixth year and that team has been brought from Under 8 right through so it was fitting they played the first competitive game.

“It’s another important step for the club, our first home game but probably the best thing was the amount of people from the local community who came out to support the team on the night. We want this club to be all about the Culmore community.

“The club belongs to Culmore and a great crowd turned out and there’s no doubt that crowd, and how vocal it was, probably got us over the line. So it wasn’t just a proud day for us as a club, it was a proud day for the community of Culmore.”

The Cú Chulainns Chairperson is under no illusions about the task ahead to fully establish the county’s youngest club on the Oak Leaf GAA scene, with plans to establish a home ground still in the pipeline. It’s evolution rather than revolution but Cú Chulainns are in this for the long haul and Mr McErlean was full of praise for the support they have already received.

A Culmore player gets his shot away against St. Michael's last week. (Photo: Gerry O'Donnell)

“The GAA supported us, the Derry County Board supported us; they saw the need for the development of the city because there was a population here to develop the games, just like in Dublin 15-20 years ago when participation was maximised,” he explained.

“It’s great to see some progress in that regard. Never has there been bigger participation within the city, especially at underage levels. The work that has been done by all clubs has to be applauded. Never has GAA been stronger within the city and it has the potential to grow much further.

“It’s the fruits of the work done over the last 10 years we’re seeing now but it’s an ongoing process with so much more potential in the city. It takes time but there are very encouraging signs.

“We want the whole community of Culmore to take pride in the club. It’s great to see so many people, including people who wouldn’t necessarily be from a GAA background, start to see the value of the GAA. There’s been a great buy-in from parents and when they go away to games and see the facilities and the ethos of the GAA through other clubs throughout our county, they get a sense of pride and place. You can see what it means to them.”